Expo 2020 Live: Sheikh Mohammed tours pavilions, celebrates world cultures in Dubai

All roads, Metro and bus routes lead to Expo 2020 Dubai today, as it ushers in the world for the greatest show ever. The venue's three giant gates are now open — exactly 2,864 days of meticulous planning, will and self-belief after the UAE won the bid to host the region's first World Expo.

Our journalists are fanned out across the three thematic districts of the Expo — Mobility, Sustainability and Opportunity — to bring you all the action live to your mobile and desktop screens. Stay tuned!

Latest updates:

2.52pm

UAE pavilion, a masterpiece: Sheikh Mohammed

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has taken to Twitter to praise the efforts that went into putting together the UAE pavilion.

Sheikh Mohammed called the pavilion "an architectural masterpiece" after his tour of the event on Friday. He also commended the pavilion's "distinguished cultural content" that awaits visitors from all over the world.

The Dubai Ruler said he also toured the American and Chinese pavilions. "East and West meet in Dubai," he said.

Of the Kazakhstan pavilion, Sheikh Mohammed said, "Our relations with Kazakhstan are constantly developing and their presence at the Expo 2020 Dubai is an opportunity to consolidate these relations."

2.07pm

Rest for the weary

Visitors relax on bean bags under the shade of a tree. Lovely garden areas at the Expo venue will offer guests a chance to take a quick break before continuing their exploration of the mammoth site.

1.50pm

Way to go green

Called Expo Explorer, this train takes passengers on a sight-seeing journey while experiencing the sustainable future of transport.

The Explorer may look like a classic locomotive, but it runs on compressed air, making it pollution-free.

1.36pm

How to get the Expo passport

The special Expo 2020 Dubai passport, launched last month, will help visitors 'travel' around the world and explore over 190 participating pavilions.

And it's quickly shaping up to become one of the most popular Expo souvenirs for visitors, who can get a stamp from every pavilion they visit.

Here's all you need to know:

1.13pm

New and improved

Have you seen these brand-new Expo-themed Nol cards?

12.49pm

Workers' images to be beamed across digital screens

Expo 2020 Dubai has developed the Workers’ Portrait Series, which features stunning images capturing the diversity and spirit of the Expo workforce, accompanied by their inspiring quotes.

The images will be displayed on the digital screens around the public realm for visitors from around the world.

The series follows a 2017 audio-visual exhibition that showcased workers’ stories of Expo 2020, told in their languages.

12.32pm

Show of support

American national Lance Chase, and his sons Calvin and Magnus, decided to dress up in traditional Cambodian outfits. His wife, a Cambodian, is volunteering at her country's pavilion.

12.15pm

'So much to explore'

Dubai residents talk about why they wanted to visit the Expo on the very first day.

11.56am

Special silver coins issued

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Friday announced the issuance of silver coins that feature Expo 2020’s official mascots.

This is the second commemorative coin produced to mark this global event. The first gold and silver commemorative coins were issued on the occasion of the UAE hosting Expo 2020.

The Central Bank will issue 2,020 silver coins, each weighing 40 grams.

11.46am

A two-storey sculpture of a 'life-giving female figure’, named Haliya, welcomes visitors to the Philippine pavilion.

The gigantic sculpture by Duddley Diaz intends to confront the world of the 21st century with a monumental commitment to life-giving.

11.41am

Philippine pavilion enchants visitors

Inspired by coral reefs, the Philippine pavilion is now officially open.

Filipinos from across the UAE gathered around the Bangkota (coral reef), getting a first glimpse of the ‘flying sculptures’ and mythical creatures crafted by some of the country’s renowned artists.

The mesmerising interiors are another story altogether. Take a look:

11.23am

Breathtaking water feature

Water, earth and fire form the ‘Expo 2020 Water Feature’ — one of the most stunning attractions on site.

Giant sheets of water tumble down 13-metre-high vertical walls. By night, the water will defy gravity and flow upwards, organisers had said earlier.

Situated between Al Wasl Plaza and Jubilee Park, the Expo 2020 Water Feature combines the elements of water, earth and fire.

The 153 individual waves range from glistening sheets to bursts of water that literally leap from the walls as they make their dramatic descent to the plaza below.

Visitors can walk to the base of the falls to see how the water disappears through the stone.

At the feature’s centre is a “mysterious circle of fire” that produces enormous bursts of flames in hues of red, green and yellow.

11.17am

All in the design

The vision of the Qatar pavilion is derived from four elements:

> Dhow: The sweeping and ascending geometric form of the pavilion relates to the billowing form of the dhow’s sails.

> Palm Trees: The abstract fusion of two intertwined palm trees is manifested through the sculptural monument.

> Swords: The intertwined swords are represented by two intertwining dhows that encompass the building form.

> Water: The reflective pools represent the Arabian Gulf encompassing Qatar.

The pavilion occupies a site of approx. 960 square metres and accommodates a total built area of approx. 620 square metres.

11.10am

Taste of Qatar

Performers participated in a traditional dance at the Qatar pavilion, which opened today.

Inside the pavilion, the walls have been transformed into giant screens that showcase the country's vision for the future, as well as innovation, technology, sustainability and the upcoming FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Meanwhile, six totems have also been erected, mirroring the display on the walls.

The Qatar pavilion was designed and built on an expedited timeline of just five months. The pavilion’s sharp, sweeping form makes reference to the country's coat of arms. The design aims to translate these cultural elements to capture movement, mobility, strength, and tradition.

10.54am

Weekend plans: Set!

Abu Dhabi-based teacher Mary Mendoza has got herself an October pass and plans to visit the mega fair every weekend.

10.43am

Explore the Expo on wheels

You can rent cycles on the go around the Expo 2020 site, with 23 stations set up for visitors to book and use the bikes.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Friday that Careem has stationed 230 bicycles to tour the exhibition facilities. The cycles can be booked via the Careem Bike app.

10.36am

Sheikh Mohammed visits Expo site

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has arrived at the Expo 2020 venue.

A tweet by the Dubai Media Office said the Dubai Ruler is currently inspecting the Expo headquarters. He is accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

He will visit the pavilions of the UAE, USA, China and Kazakhstan on day one.

10.16am

The Thai story

The Thailand pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is their biggest yet, in the country's history of participating in world expositions over the last 150 years. Take a look at the gorgeous facade:

9.51am

Expo 2020 monument unveiled; features names of 200,000 workers carved in stone

The Expo 2020 Dubai team has paid a touching tribute to workers who helped bring the event to life.

A monument dedicated to the workers has been unveiled at the Expo site and it celebrates more than 200,000 workers from around the world.

9.43am

Excited faces are everywhere

These female tourists have travelled all the way from Saudi Arabia for the Expo!

9.38am

Smooth security process

As part of security checks, visitors are asked to place their belongings in trays as they walk past scanning gates. The process takes no more than a few minutes and operations are being handled efficiently, say reporters on the ground.

9.17am

First arrivals

Journalists from around the world have descended upon the Expo 2020 site this morning and have gathered at the media plaza to collect their accredited passes ahead of the first full day of the mega event.

One level up, people are being ushered in through different queues, as they enter the site with their camera equipment.

Announcements are being made at regular intervals for visitors to keep their vaccine cards handy as they enter the Expo site.

As the temperature outside hovers around the 30°C mark, visitors continue to arrive before the day's events begin.

Designated lanes have been segregated with orange ribbons, as a significant number of the Expo staff pleasantly guide people in.

Visitors to the site are recommended to wear comfortable clothing and shoes, and carry water bottles to avoid dehydration.

8.56am

Live from the venue

Watch KT journo Abdul talk about why this Expo is so important :

8.32am

Take the shuttle bus... or walk!

Shuttle buses at the Mobility car park run every 5 minutes, but with the venue just five minutes away, you can head over on foot too.

8.26am

Excitement is in the air!

With a promise from the Ruler of Dubai himself that Expo 2020 will be an "unprecedented" event, anticipation is high for the mega fair.

8.20am

All aboard!

KT journalists Nandini Sircar and Neeraj Murali have boarded the Metro, which opened at 8am — two hours before its usual operating schedule.

8.11am

All roads lead to Expo

The Metro is, of course, not the only way to get to the world's greatest show. Watch KT journo Abdul Karim Hanif talk about driving down to the site this morning.

8am

Train ride to remember

Today, October 1, marks a major milestone in the Expo journey, as Route 2020 launches its first official journey for the general public.

A massive area has been allocated at Jebel Ali Station for underground parking and commuters who wish to take the train can avail of this facility to park their cars free of cost.

Roads were devoid of traffic as usual this morning — but, no doubt, they will soon get busy as the UAE gears up for an action-packed weekend.

Today also marks the first full day of the Expo after the inauguration of the site that held its gala, star-studded opening ceremony on Thursday evening.

The anticipation has reached fever pitch as we head to the mega event, which is a voyage of hope, invention and collaboration with several architectural marvels.

Route 2020 runs from Al Rashidiya station on the Red Line to Expo 2020 station. The fare cost Dh7.5. Metro users can also top up their Nol cards if they wish to avoid standing in the queue.