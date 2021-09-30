Expo 2020 Live: How the UAE story will be told

Khaleej Times will be live-streaming the gala opening ceremony on our website tonight. Stay tuned!

All eyes are on the UAE and all roads lead to Expo 2020 Dubai, for This is Our Time and the grand spectacle begins tonight. The Expo venue will come alive with music, dance, drama and projections for its star-studded opening ceremony tonight.

And Khaleej Times will bring you all the action live right here. Our journalists are fanned out across the city to capture the buzz and excitement as Dubai puts on a show to remember. What’s more, we will be streaming the gala opening ceremony on our website tonight. Stay tuned!

Latest updates:

13.06pm

How the UAE story will be told

The Emirati narrative during the star-studded opening ceremony tonight will be presented through the eyes of a young Emirati girl.

Amna Abdulhoul, executive creative director, said: “As the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, this is our moment to share an Emirati narrative on a global stage while also telling a universal story.”

The girl “observes the challenges of today and represents hope for the future — not just for the UAE but for all generations”.

“As she goes on her journey, we learn important lessons about balance and the impact of our actions. Every detail of the opening ceremony has been developed to blend the authenticity of the UAE without compromising the universality of the narrative,” she said.

12.45pm

'Al Wasl Plaza personifies the story of Dubai'

Tareq Ghosheh, chief events and entertainment officer at Expo 2020, said: “To create an opening ceremony to the standard of Dubai, we began with a sincere passion to tell an authentic story of this land and its people — capturing its principles and beliefs and presenting it at the highest calibre of creativity and technology.

“It is also fitting that we tell this story in Al Wasl Plaza venue that emotionally personifies the story of Dubai in a single place. We wanted to emphasise the historical moments of this nation, capturing its unique spirit and conveying it to a global audience in a way that is meaningful to people of all backgrounds and cultures.”

12.34pm

Opening ceremony to feature 910 artists on rotating stage

The stage is all set for the glittering opening ceremony tonight. Literally.

Here is how the stunning show will be brought to life:

>> 360-degree rotating stage has a performance diameter of 16 metres.

>> Outer circumference of the stage rotates at a speed of 100 millimetres per second.

>> Secondary staging areas nestled within Al Wasl’s garden provide close-up viewing experiences for the audience.

>> The powerful stage lift has a loading weight of 250kg per square metre.

>> The stage and ramps are composed of 28 structural parts.

>> A total of 910 cast members, representing 64 nations including the UAE, are participating in the opening ceremony.

>> The cast appearing in the ‘Arrival of the Participants’ consists largely of Expo 2020 volunteers and workforce — otherwise known as the ‘Expo Tribe’.

12.26pm

Officials from Expo 2020 Dubai prepare for the first media briefing of the day:

At the #Expo2020Dubai Press Briefing



From L to R: #AmnaAbulhoul, Executive Creative Director, #TareqGhosheh, Chief Event Entertainment Officer and #KateRandal, Vice President Ceremonies



Photo: Shihab



Follow our live blog: https://t.co/0LxCV5oz1L pic.twitter.com/mNSfggE7XO — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) September 30, 2021

12.05pm

Gold! Have you spotted UAE landmarks all yellow?

Landmarks across the UAE are going yellow to celebrate the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai. Our photographers captured some gorgeous shots last night, check them out:

11.59am

Did you know?

Expo 2020 Dubai is the first world exposition in history to have a policy of ‘one nation, one pavilion’. This means that every international participant has its own pavilion, which countless guests can visit to experience the unique beauty and culture of that nation.

There are over 190 country pavilions at the Expo 2020 Dubai — each showcasing their best in innovation, sustainability, technology, art, culture and much more.

11.35am

Falcon-shaped UAE Pavilion is ready for take off

Check this out! This is the first glimpse of the incredible UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020.

The biggest pavilion at the Expo, it is shaped like a falcon in flight and spans 15,000 square metres. The structure offers a shaded arcade nestled beneath 28 floating, movable wings that make up the pavilion’s roof. The wings can spread open within three minutes and rotate.

We can’t wait to see this at night in all its glittering glory!

First glimpse of the incredible #UAEPavilion, the biggest pavilion at the #Expo2020Dubai. It is shaped like a falcon in flight and spans 15,000 square metres.



Follow our live blog: https://t.co/gid9xHFYmO pic.twitter.com/dpqewINa72 — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) September 30, 2021

11.19am

Expo opening ceremony will be a visual treat

The Expo 2020 team has released a teaser video of the star-studded opening ceremony tonight. And from the 10-second clip, it promises to be a stunning sight. Check it out:

The Khaleej Times website will be streaming the opening ceremony live from 7.30pm tonight. Stay tuned!

11.12am

Revealed: Stars who will perform at the opening ceremony

>> World-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli

>> Grammy-nominated, Golden Globe-winning actress, singer and songwriter Andra Day

>> Platinum selling British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding

>> International mega-star pianist Lang Lang

>> Four-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo

>> ‘Artist of Arabs’ Mohamed Abdo

>> Emirati singing sensation ‘Fananat Al Arab’ Ahlam Alshamsi

>> Emirati artist and Expo 2020 Dubai Ambassador Hussain Al Jassmi

>> UAE singer-songwriter Almas

>> Grammy-nominated Lebanese-American singer Mayssa Karaa

11.02am

First look: The stunning Al Wasl Dome at Expo 2020 Dubai

As you walk into the Expo 2020 venue, you are almost automatically drawn to the iconic Al Wasl Dome. The circular structure rises amid all the other stunning architecture that dots the 4.38-square-km site.

Referred to as the ‘beating heart’ of the Expo 2020 site, Al Wasl Plaza connects the three thematic districts at the venue.

#FirstLook: Inside @expo2020dubai venue



We are hours away from the gala opening ceremony that will introduce the world to the glitz and glamour of #Expo2020Dubai. Step into a world of wonders with us:



Photos: Shihab pic.twitter.com/EyroRQRQWx — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) September 30, 2021

10.49am

Win Expo 2020 passes, cameras in new RTA contest

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the launch of a photography contest to mark the opening of Expo 2020, offering participants to win cameras and passes to enter the world’s greatest show.

To make participation easier for the public, the contest has been divided into three phases.

Phase I will mark Public Transport Day and will be launched in October to encourage people to make public transport their first mobility choice in travelling from their locations to Expo site. The journey covers a ride on Route 2020 of Dubai Metro, and Expo Riders.

Phase II of the contest will be launched in November. Participants will be required to shoot the city’s landmarks and eye-catching localities they come across while travelling to the site of Expo. This phase is focused on constructed road networks, flyovers, and service roads.

The third phase will be launched in January and marks the final stage of the photography contest. It focuses on the tourist attractions open for visitors, where tourists can make cultural tours, and savour visiting squares and world-class malls.

10.30am

Official app to plan your trip

With less than 14 hours for the official opening of the mega fever, the Expo 2020 fever is taking over Dubai. Worried about navigating the world fair venue that is the size of 600 football fields? No need to!

Expo 2020 Dubai has launched its official visitor app and a business-focused app, helping to ensure that millions of visitors can make the most of the 182 visually-striking and emotionally-inspiring days of the mega event.

The official Expo 2020 app allows users to tailor their visit to Expo and match individual interests to create a personal schedule of events and attractions across the site that is twice the size of Monaco.

.@expo2020dubai has launched its official visitor app and a business-focused app, helping to ensure that millions of visitors can make the most of the 182 visually-striking and emotionally-inspiring days of the mega event.

Visitors can use the app to buy tickets, choose from more than 200 dining options and themed culinary events, and manage reservations for Expo 2020’s intelligent Smart Queue system – offering guests the ability to reserve a convenient time slot to visit a pavilion of their choice, and avoid queues.

The app is available to download via the App Store or Google Play. It will allow visitors to create an Expo 2020 account or link their social media account, as well as access a GPS-enabled interactive map of the Expo site and step-by-step directions to points of interest across Expo.

A chatbot on the app will provide information on making visits to Expo 2020 safe and enjoyable, including details on opening times, parking options, and how to reach Expo using Dubai’s extensive public transport options.

10.25am

Where to catch the fireworks

Dubai will light up at three locations with spectacular fireworks displays tomorrow, October 1, after the Expo 2020 officially opens.

The fireworks will illuminate the night sky at 8.30pm at Dubai Festival City, The Frame, and The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. More details here.

10.15am

Opening ceremony to be streamed live at 430 locations

Expo 2020 Dubai’s star-studded opening ceremony will be streamed live to more than 430 locations across the UAE.

Screens will be set up in locations ranging from airports and shopping malls to hotels and other landmarks, relaying the incredible music and cultural performances as they happen. You can find the full list of locations here.

10am

We're live at Expo 2020 Dubai!

Are you ready for the World's Greatest Show?

The mega event of the year is all ready to kick off and Khaleej Times is on the ground with all you need to know.

Watch KT's own Michal Divon talk to resident Expo expert Anjana Sankar about everything from navigating the venue to PCR test requirements for entry and what to expect from the various innovative pavilions there.