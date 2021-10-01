Expo 2020 Live: Gates to world's greatest show now open

Filed on October 1, 2021 | Last updated on October 1, 2021 at 09.44 am

All roads, Metro and bus routes lead to Expo 2020 Dubai today, as it ushers in the world for the greatest show ever. The venue's three giant gates are now open — exactly 2,864 days of meticulous planning, will and self-belief after the UAE won the bid to host the region's first World Expo.

Our journalists are fanned out across the three thematic districts of the Expo — Mobility, Sustainability and Opportunity — to bring you all the action live to your mobile and desktop screens. Stay tuned!

Latest updates:

9.17am

First arrivals

Journalists from around the world have descended upon the Expo 2020 site this morning and have gathered at the media plaza to collect their accredited passes ahead of the first full day of the mega event.

One level up, people are being ushered in through different queues, as they enter the site with their camera equipment.

Announcements are being made at regular intervals for visitors to keep their vaccine cards handy as they enter the Expo site.

As the temperature outside hovers around the 30°C mark, visitors continue to arrive before the day's events begin.

Designated lanes have been segregated with orange ribbons, as a significant number of the Expo staff pleasantly guide people in.

Visitors to the site are recommended to wear comfortable clothing and shoes, and carry water bottles to avoid dehydration.

8.56am

Live from the venue

Watch KT journo Abdul talk about why this Expo is so important :

8.32am

Take the shuttle bus... or walk!

Shuttle buses at the Mobility car park run every 5 minutes, but with the venue just five minutes away, you can head over on foot too.

8.26am

Excitement is in the air!

With a promise from the Ruler of Dubai himself that Expo 2020 will be an "unprecedented" event, anticipation is high for the mega fair.

At the entrance to the #MobilityDistrict at #Expo2020Dubai



8.20am

All aboard!

KT journalists Nandini Sircar and Neeraj Murali have boarded the Metro, which opened at 8am — two hours before its usual operating schedule.

8.11am

All roads lead to Expo

The Metro is, of course, not the only way to get to the world's greatest show. Watch KT journo Abdul Karim Hanif talk about driving down to the site this morning.

8am

Train ride to remember

Today, October 1, marks a major milestone in the Expo journey, as Route 2020 launches its first official journey for the general public.

A massive area has been allocated at Jebel Ali Station for underground parking and commuters who wish to take the train can avail of this facility to park their cars free of cost.

Roads were devoid of traffic as usual this morning — but, no doubt, they will soon get busy as the UAE gears up for an action-packed weekend.

Today also marks the first full day of the Expo after the inauguration of the site that held its gala, star-studded opening ceremony on Thursday evening.

The anticipation has reached fever pitch as we head to the mega event, which is a voyage of hope, invention and collaboration with several architectural marvels.

Route 2020 runs from Al Rashidiya station on the Red Line to Expo 2020 station. The fare cost Dh7.5. Metro users can also top up their Nol cards if they wish to avoid standing in the queue.