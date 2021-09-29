Expo 2020: It's all yellow in Abu Dhabi, as emirate lights up for mega event
Published on September 29, 2021 at 10.49
The countdown to the world's greatest show is on
The countdown is on. With less than two days to Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE is all set to kick off the world's greatest show this week — and landmarks around the country are already lighting up to mark the big day. On Tuesday, several iconic structures across the Capital lit up in lovely yellow in honour of the world fair. Take a look. Pictured: Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Photos: Abu Dhabi Media Office