Expo 2020: It's all yellow in Abu Dhabi, as emirate lights up for mega event

Web report

Published on September 29, 2021 at 10.49

The countdown to the world's greatest show is on

The countdown is on. With less than two days to Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE is all set to kick off the world's greatest show this week — and landmarks around the country are already lighting up to mark the big day.
On Tuesday, several iconic structures across the Capital lit up in lovely yellow in honour of the world fair. Take a look.
Pictured: Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Photos: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Emirates Palace
Sheikh Zayed Bridge
CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Yas Island
Etihad Arena
Abu Dhabi Municipality
