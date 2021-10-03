Expo 2020 is an important platform to amplify UAE’s gender balance journey: Sheikha Manal
The UAE Gender Balance Council launched its ‘Balance for Better’ report, which amplifies the country's successful gender balance journey
The UAE's current global and regional positioning in gender balance is a result of the foundations laid 50 years ago by the UAE's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, said Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Sheikha Manal, the President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of Dubai Women Establishment, and wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, said the foundation laid five decades ago continues to inspire the nation’s leaders, decision-makers, officials, employees and youth.
The UAE Gender Balance Council (UAEGBC) kicked off its participation in Expo 2020 with the launch of its ‘Balance for Better’ report, which increases awareness on gender balance and amplifies the UAE’s successful gender balance journey.
The report was launched by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice-President of the UAE Gender Balance Council in the Women’s pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.
The launch was followed by an insightful panel discussion. Panellists included Dr Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, and Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development.
The report launch and panel discussion were also attended by Naama Al Mansoori, Aisha Al Mulla, Jameela Al Muhairi, Shamsa Saleh as well as members of the Federal Supreme Council, editors-in-chief of local newspapers, media professionals and influencers.
Sheikha Manal stressed the importance of fostering dialogues among the public and private sectors, and partner stakeholders in support of altering normative frameworks to further drive women’s engagement and enhance the country’s global competitiveness level.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE ranked number 1 in region for gender balance: Sheikh Mohammed
She added that with the participation of 192 countries and several global organisations, Expo 2020 is truly a global gathering.
As such, it's the right platform to launch the report, as it sheds light on the UAE’s successful journey and experience in this field and its commitment to achieving the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically the fifth one on achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.
