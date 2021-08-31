Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai’s Beneath the Blue journey: What's in store for visitors

Anjana Sankar /Dubai
anjana@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 31, 2021

The journey is part of a series of themed, self-guided tours, created by Expo 2020 Dubai.


With the future of our oceans at the forefront of concern around the environmental damage our world is currently facing, Expo 2020 Dubai’s Beneath the Blue journey illustrates new approaches that put innovation at the heart of marine conservation.

The journey is part of a series of themed, self-guided tours, created by Expo 2020 Dubai to help visitors navigate the vast array of attractions throughout the six months of the event.

As rising temperatures and growing populations put increasing pressure on the world’s oceans, Beneath the Blue addresses environmental challenges such as plastic pollution and biodiversity, asking how we can work together to better manage climate change, with the overall objective to catalyse change.

Stops on the journey include:

Philippines Pavilion: Designed to resemble a coral reef, the Philippines Pavilion explores how this country of more than 7,000 islands is working to protect our oceans.

Seychelles Pavilion: Showcasing how this island nation is taking action to preserve marine ecosystems, the pavilion presents a multi-sensory experience that talks to the county’s present and future as a leader in the blue economy agenda. Here visitors can discover some of the endangered species that visit the island’s waters including the Southern blue whale and the sperm whale.

The Monaco Pavilion: The Monaco Pavilion reveals how the principality is using cutting-edge research to protect endangered marine life around the world with sections of its pavilion dedicated to 3D printed tropical corals and robotic penguins, with interactive games and a baby penguin zone aimed at younger visitors.

Norway Pavilion: Under the theme ‘Pioneering Sustainable Ocean Solutions’, the Norway Pavilion showcases the country’s seafaring heritage and illustrates how new technology is tackling ocean waste, making fisheries more sustainable and protecting polar ecosystems.

Hammour House: A unique art installation and community project, Hammour House raises awareness about endangered coral ecosystems by creating a ‘reef’ from recycled and sustainable materials.

A series of complimentary, self-guided, themed journeys, spanning space, architecture, family activities and more, will be available via www.expo2020dubai.com and the Expo 2020 app, enabling visitors delve into fascinating Expo experiences tailored to their interests.

From 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 will bring together more than 200 participants, including 191 countries, plus millions of visitors to collaborate on ways to protect the planet for our communities and future generations, inviting them to join the making of a new world.

