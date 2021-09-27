Expo 2020 Dubai: You can be a hyperloop passenger in pod replica
Visitors will be able to sit inside a cutaway passenger pod and get a feel of what a future journey on hyperloop will be like.
A full-scale hyperloop cargo pod and a cutaway passenger pod will be displayed at DP World’s FLOW pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.
According to Virgin Hyperloop, visitors will see a commercial cargo pod replica, which is nearly 10 metres long. They will also be able to sit inside a cutaway passenger pod and get a feel of what a future journey on hyperloop will be like.
Visitors will learn more about the technology and its future impact through interactive displays, videos and models around the pods.
“The constant flow of goods has historically driven innovation in the transportation sector and now more than ever, we must continue to future-proof the industry,” said Sultan bin Sulayem, chairman of DP World and Virgin Hyperloop. “Hyperloop is poised to revolutionise the global on-demand logistics market, and we are excited to share our vision for the technology in the DP World FLOW pavilion at Expo 2020.”
Josh Giegel, CEO and co-founder of Virgin Hyperloop, highlighted how World Expos have been debuting the most cutting-edge innovations.
“I hope that visitors will be able to imagine the not-too-distant future in which they are passengers on a commercial hyperloop system in the Gulf region and beyond,” he said.
The FLOW pavilion opens as part of Expo 2020 on October 1 and runs through March 31, 2022. The exhibit is open to the public daily starting at 10am.
