Expo 2020 Dubai: You can be a hyperloop passenger in full-scale pod replica
Visitors will be able to sit inside a cutaway passenger pod and get a feel of what a future journey on hyperloop will be like
A full-scale hyperloop cargo pod and a cutaway passenger pod will be displayed at DP World’s FLOW pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.
According to Virgin Hyperloop, visitors will see a commercial cargo pod replica, which is nearly 10 metres long. They will also be able to sit inside a cutaway passenger pod and get a feel of what a future journey on hyperloop will be like.
Visitors will learn more about the technology and its future impact through interactive displays, videos and models around the pods.
“The constant flow of goods has historically driven innovation in the transportation sector and now more than ever, we must continue to future-proof the industry,” said Sultan bin Sulayem, chairman of DP World and Virgin Hyperloop. “Hyperloop is poised to revolutionise the global on-demand logistics market, and we are excited to share our vision for the technology in the DP World FLOW pavilion at Expo 2020.”
Josh Giegel, CEO and co-founder of Virgin Hyperloop, highlighted how World Expos have been debuting the most cutting-edge innovations.
“I hope that visitors will be able to imagine the not-too-distant future in which they are passengers on a commercial hyperloop system in the Gulf region and beyond,” he said.
The FLOW pavilion opens as part of Expo 2020 on October 1 and runs through March 31, 2022. The exhibit is open to the public daily starting at 10am.
-
News
UAE raffle draw guide: How to become a...
If you want to win big, look no further READ MORE
-
Events
Enjoy a fun-nite dance party at Dubai's IMG...
Entry ticket to the event costs Dh125. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Dubai: Be a hyperloop passenger in full-scale pod ...
Visitors will be able to sit inside a cutaway passenger pod and get a ... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Dubai flights: Emirates to expand A380 service to ...
Emirates is set to become the first-ever A380 operation in Turkey... READ MORE
-
News
UAE raffle draw guide: How to become a...
If you want to win big, look no further READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Dubai: Be a hyperloop passenger in full-scale pod ...
Visitors will be able to sit inside a cutaway passenger pod and get a ... READ MORE
-
Spotlight
Dubai Safari Park opens: What's new, ticket...
The park houses a diverse community of animals from across the world READ MORE
-
News
IGCF: Influencer goes undercover to tackle social ...
Omar Farooq's social experiment videos have garnered more than 500... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
Man seeks divorce because wife doesn't bathe daily
26 September 2021
News
Dubai ranked fifth-best city in the world
26 September 2021
News
Dubai: Private prayer rooms need prior approval from IACAD
26 September 2021
News
UAE: Abu Dhabi's Hindu temple to last over 1,000 years
26 September 2021
News
Dubai: Get up to 80% discount as CBBC returns with big clearance sale