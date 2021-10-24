Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Watch Harlem Globetrotters jump through hoops

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on October 24, 2021

(Photo: harlemglobetrotters.com)

The high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators at the Expo's Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub

American exhibition basketball team Harlem Globetrotters’ Spread Game Tour will make a pivotal stop at Expo 2020 Dubai for two games on October 29 and 30.

Taking place at the multi-purpose sports court and Aussie Park at the Expo’s Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub, the high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators as players race and ricochet through their routines of flamboyant ball handling and basket shooting.

Partnering with the USA pavilion, the Harlem Globetrotters will be involved in a range of activities and activations.

These include working with Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) to help launch the Dubai Fitness Challenge at Expo 2020; player walk-arounds and autograph sessions; a Music in the Gardens performance; tricks and demonstration session; activities with junior players and people of determination; and the iconic Harlem Globetrotters show.




