Expo 2020 Dubai: UN marks 76 years of creating hope

"As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future," said the UN deputy secretary-general.

The United Nations celebrated 76 years of bringing the world together on Sunday at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future. A future that Expo 2020 explores: keeping the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals for people and planet,” Amina Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of UN, said during a ceremony held for the UN’s Honour Day at the mega event.

The United Nations Day is observed on October 24 every year, marking the date when the UN Charter came into force in 1945. With the ratification of the charter, its founding document, the UN officially came into being.

As part of the celebrations, Mohammed was joined by dignitaries from the government of the UAE and the Expo leadership.

“We mark 76 years of hope creation, solidarity and working together to overcome common challenges. These are challenges that have grown and multiplied with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, rising inequality and the climate emergency,” the UN official said.

The official ceremony was held at the Stage of Nations at Al Wasl Dome, followed by a cultural performance by the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra (EYSO).

Among those who were present were commissioner-general of the UN at Expo Maher Nasser; the UN resident coordinator in the UAE Dena Assaf; members of the diplomatic community; and representatives of national pavilions.

Assaf said: “The UAE has always been a supporter of the UN’s global, regional and local efforts. We are happy to have the opportunity to celebrate this special day with the world from Expo 2020 Dubai, which only deepens our strong relationship with the UAE government as we continue to work together to realise our shared vision of a better world for all.”

ALSO READ:

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: EU celebrates Honour Day with gala of music and dance

During her visit to the Expo, Mohammed also met Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mohammed discussed prospects for joint cooperation and ways to enhance and support programmes in various fields.

They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual concern, including climate change and the importance of strengthening collective international action to mitigate the effects of climate change and find solutions to enhance sustainability globally.