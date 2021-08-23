Expo 2020 Dubai: Ukraine pavilion to engage with the world using art

Exhibitions include a drink-making robot, a multi-sensory wheat field and displays of Ukrainian heritage

Ukraine will promote dialogue through its pavilion at Expo 2020 and will engage with the world through art.

The pavilion manifesto, "In dialogue with… "Ukraine is all set to engage with the member countries of Expo 2020 Dubai and the whole world on technological, business, economic, socio-cultural, artistic matters.

"It is the conceptualisation of socially significant events, discourses, and transformations. Art can be used as a tool to raise awareness of everyday life problems, such as social justice, environment, health care, and more. Art helps to improve critical thinking and self-reflection, it can make social culture more intense," says the organisers.

As part of the pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Ukraine presents works by contemporary Ukrainian artists, in an exhibition called 'Ellipsis.' The name 'Ellipsis' is a series of three dots that signifies something powerful and unspoken, which indicates the further course of events.

Renowned Ukrainian artists like Viktor Sidorenko, Serhiy Melnychenko, Oleg Tistol, Yehor Zigur, Stepan Ryabchenko are among those who will participate.

Anna Avetova, curator of the art project, said the theme and its name 'Ellipsis' was born shortly before the pandemic, at the time when the fear of the future was not so explicit.

"Because of the project we are taking part in, I wanted to imagine what will happen next, and not reflect on what has already happened. After all, Ukraine is a young and ambitious country that takes confident steps to meet the world community, wishing to take a worthy competitive place among them," said

"For me as a curator, it is essential to convey just this idea, our desire, and readiness for dialogue and joint plans and dreams, cooperation and support of the society as a whole, and not of each country separately," she added.

Exhibition and events at the Ukrainian Pavilion will be subdivided into four themes: smart life, smart health, smart thinking, smart feelings.

Smell the Ukrainian wheat fields

Once entering the pavilion, guests will get to know Ukraine on a sensory level. In front of them opens the space of a wheat field, where you can breathe fresh air and discover the natural smell of Ukrainian fields.

The exhibition "Field" consists of real wheat and its innovative forms. Guests can walk along the 'wheat field', listen to the birds singing and see how nature combines with the achievements of the future and can exist in harmony with technological progress.

Thinking Art cube

The installation 'Thinking' consists of a Cube art object with a multi-textured surface. It symbolises the 'smart thinking' of Ukraine - a country with great creative and intellectual potential.

Throughout the day, the installation is conceptually modified using a variety of video content. The cube will allow each visitor to learn the 'thinking' of the Ukrainian people.

Multimedia gallery

The media gallery is an exhibition hall, the walls of which are a continuous multimedia screen. A combination of modern exhibition space and visual pleasure, which gives the opportunity to make innovative and exciting presentations for all exhibitors.

Cultural code

On the second level of the pavilion, guests get into the atmosphere of Ukraine's cultural heritage.

The embroidery area is designed as an open space filled with a lace of shadows - silhouettes of decorative arts. The cultural code reflects the dialogues that unite Ukraine and Ukrainians with the world over the centuries.

A series of 26 embroideries covers more than just cultural heritage. These are images that show dialogues, how we interact with the world, what we give it and what we take as a gift. Each embroidery is stylised in one direction and depicted as the cover of a book entitled "In dialogue with ..." and shows a plot of history, art and culture, a plot of interaction with the earth and the world.

SkyLab robo-complex

Guests will see a unique technological object 'SkyLab robo-complex' within the Ukrainian pavilion - an interactive bar with a robot. The exhibit has an interactive component.

Guests interact with the robot using buttons built into the bar's surface: the guest selects a specific drink that he/she wants to taste and presses the appropriate button next to the workspace. The robot fulfills the request and prepares a drink for the guest.