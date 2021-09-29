Expo 2020 Dubai: UK pavilion unveils interactive, AI-powered poetry installation
The installation will explore whether a computer programme can express the complex nature of humanity through verse
‘Dignity’ was the first word that was whispered into the UK pavilion’s interactive poetry installation.
The pavilion, which is designed to display a series of AI-generated poems, invites visitors to donate a word they feel describes humanity or life on earth. Advanced AI technology will then use these words to generate individual poetic couplets that will be projected on the pavilion’s stunning cone-shaped structure.
Inspired by Stephen Hawking, the aim of the concept is to create a ‘Collective Message’ during the Expo 2020 Dubai.
Tying in with the pavilion’s theme, ‘Innovating for a Shared Future’, the installation will explore whether a computer programme can express the complex nature of humanity through verse. The continuous flow of poetry will be a part of the UK pavilion’s legacy.
Reem Al Hashimy, the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai, donated the first word to the UK pavilion.
“The UK’s Collective Message is a powerful message that speaks for all of humankind, and it was a great privilege to provide the very first word," she said.
"This AI-powered creative journey will serve as a unifying force over the 182 days of Expo and beyond, and I eagerly await to see how millions of visitors to our Expo, from every corner of the planet, will enjoy this and the plethora of experiences the UK pavilion will offer."
The algorithm used to create the AI-generated couplets was based on 15,000 poems written by more than 100 British poets. The words are displayed in English and Arabic using LED lights.
With the pavilion, the UK has also made another stride. This is the first time the country has chosen a woman — British designer Es Devlin — to design its pavilion at the Expo since its inception in 1851.
Devlin conceptualised the pavilion to showcase the growing importance of algorithms and Britain’s diversity.
Laura Faulkner OBE, UK commissioner-general of the Expo 2020 Dubai, said it was a pleasure to have Al Hashimy donate the first word to the collective message.
"Her choice of word sums up the great relationship the UK and the UAE continue to enjoy and will inspire thousands of people to visit and join us, too," she said. "I can’t wait to see the amazing variety of words visitors will share with us to create this unique message from humanity."
A remarkable line-up of experiences
The UK pavilion has a lot in store for visitors, including an atmospheric and immersive audio experience called Choral Space.
The pavilion also features an 1851 restaurant and bar, named after the world’s first Expo, which was held in the UK in 1851. The restaurant, along with the pavilion, will showcase the best of British food and drinks.
ALSO READ:
>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Pitch for a global Britain
Throughout the Expo 2020 Dubai, the UK pavilion will host inspiring talks by some of the world’s most creative and innovative thinkers, interactive experiences and world-class artistic performances.
ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE: LuLu chief receives long-term residence visa ...
As many as 22 leading expatriate investors from different countries... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Committee that will name, rename roads...
Names may seek to promote national and local cultural identity,... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: UK pavilion unveils interactive...
The installation will explore whether a computer programme can... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Meet the autistic Emirati...
His art mentor said those precious seconds of recognition has done... READ MORE
-
News
Emirates suspends flights from Nigeria until Oct...
All affected flights cancelled READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Meet the autistic Emirati...
His art mentor said those precious seconds of recognition has done... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Free bus rides for Expo visitors from 18...
RTA deploys 203 Rider buses to make up to 358 trips per day READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Now, reduce traffic black points by signing...
Classes will be available in three languages: Arabic, English and Urdu READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in showroom
28 September 2021
Government
UAE: Emiratis in Sharjah Police to get minimum Dh17,500 salary
28 September 2021
Aviation
Emirates to restart flights to London Gatwick from December 10
28 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony