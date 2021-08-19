Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE to host humanitarian summit

The summit will address major humanitarian issues such as racism, gender inequality, intolerance and persecution.

The UAE will host the International Humanitarian Summit on March 30, 2022, during the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The summit, which was announced on World Humanitarian Day on Thursday, will address major humanitarian issues such as racism, gender inequality, intolerance and persecution.

It will bring together the international community of intellectuals; governmental institutions; human rights and philanthropic institutions; religious institutions; artists; media professionals; cultural associations; and the private sector in order to discuss and shed light on the current concerns.

Today’s crises are larger, more complex, and go on for years. Providing humanitarian assistance has become much more difficult. Around the world, humanitarian workers haven’t stopped saving lives despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic was responsible for one of the largest humanitarian crises since the Second World War. Over the past few months, it has severely affected the humanitarian sector.

The UAE has been at the forefront in providing humanitarian aid and helping those in need around the world. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday announced that the UAE would offer Golden Visas to charity and humanitarian aid workers in recognition of their efforts and sacrifices.

Dawood Al Shezawi, secretary-general of the Board of Trustees, said: “The UAE policies put humanitarian and development work at the centre … Globally, the UAE plays a leading humanitarian role, dedicating resources and efforts to empowering communities and removing barriers to sustainable development.”

Utilising the latest digital technology via Events10x, the International Humanitarian Summit will take place as a hybrid event.

The summit will feature a Humanitarian Art and Photography Gallery, which allows artists and photographers from around the world to showcase their work while promoting humanitarian values. ‘Humanitarian Stories’ will provide participants with the opportunity to watch inspirational stories about life-changing initiatives from around the world.