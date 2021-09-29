Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE landmarks and one in New York to light up tonight

The UAE landmarks and the Nasdaq billboard in New York's Times Square will glow yellow

Landmarks across the UAE, including historic forts and mosques, will light up from tonight. The landmarks will glow yellow to celebrate the final days until Expo 2020 Dubai’s spectacular opening ceremony on Thursday, September 30.

Joining the yellow fest will be the Nasdaq billboard in New York’s Times Square.

Expo 2020 Dubai had earlier today announced that the star-studded opening ceremony will be streamed live to more than 430 locations across the UAE.

Additionally, on the day the Expo begins — October 1 — fireworks will illuminate the night sky at Dubai Festival City, The Frame and The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah.

The buildings that will light up from tonight are:

>> Dubai

- Dubai Frame

- Burj Al Arab

- Ain Dubai

- Coca-Cola Arena

- DIFC Main Gate

- Mohammed bin Rashid Library

>> Abu Dhabi

- ADNOC headquarters

- Etihad Arena

- Emirates Palace

- Sheikh Zayed Bridge

- Hazza bin Zayed Stadium (Al Ain)

- Abu Dhabi Municipality

- Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities

- CLYMB (YAS Island)

>> Sharjah

- House of Wisdom

>> Ras Al Khaimah

- Ras Al Khaimah Municipality

- Ras Al Khaimah Museum

- Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development

- Ras Al Khaimah Chamber

- Ras Al Khaimah Courts

- Ras Al Khaimah Police

>> Fujairah

- Al Bidyah Mosque

- Fujairah Fort

- Fort Gate

- Trade Centre

- International Marine Club

- Chamber of Commerce and Industry building

- Municipality building

- Fujairah Court House

- Al Jaber Tower

- Fujairah Tower

>> Ajman

- Al Barragah Square

-Al Murabba’a

>> New York

- Nasdaq billboard, Times Square

One of the first global mega-events to take place since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Expo 2020 runs from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.