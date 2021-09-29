Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE landmarks and one in New York to light up tonight
The UAE landmarks and the Nasdaq billboard in New York's Times Square will glow yellow
Landmarks across the UAE, including historic forts and mosques, will light up from tonight. The landmarks will glow yellow to celebrate the final days until Expo 2020 Dubai’s spectacular opening ceremony on Thursday, September 30.
Joining the yellow fest will be the Nasdaq billboard in New York’s Times Square.
Expo 2020 Dubai had earlier today announced that the star-studded opening ceremony will be streamed live to more than 430 locations across the UAE.
Additionally, on the day the Expo begins — October 1 — fireworks will illuminate the night sky at Dubai Festival City, The Frame and The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah.
The buildings that will light up from tonight are:
>> Dubai
- Dubai Frame
- Burj Al Arab
- Ain Dubai
- Coca-Cola Arena
- DIFC Main Gate
- Mohammed bin Rashid Library
>> Abu Dhabi
- ADNOC headquarters
- Etihad Arena
- Emirates Palace
- Sheikh Zayed Bridge
- Hazza bin Zayed Stadium (Al Ain)
- Abu Dhabi Municipality
- Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities
- CLYMB (YAS Island)
>> Sharjah
- House of Wisdom
>> Ras Al Khaimah
- Ras Al Khaimah Municipality
- Ras Al Khaimah Museum
- Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development
- Ras Al Khaimah Chamber
- Ras Al Khaimah Courts
- Ras Al Khaimah Police
>> Fujairah
- Al Bidyah Mosque
- Fujairah Fort
- Fort Gate
- Trade Centre
- International Marine Club
- Chamber of Commerce and Industry building
- Municipality building
- Fujairah Court House
- Al Jaber Tower
- Fujairah Tower
>> Ajman
- Al Barragah Square
-Al Murabba’a
>> New York
- Nasdaq billboard, Times Square
One of the first global mega-events to take place since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Expo 2020 runs from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE landmarks and one in New...
The UAE landmarks and the Nasdaq billboard in New York's Times Square ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 3 places where you can watch the ...
Displays marking the first full day of the event to take place on... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: The world can learn from Dubai, says...
Tipu Munshi discusses the country's growth and development as well as ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: China pavilion to showcase tech, ...
A panda robot called Youyou will welcome visitors at the China... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Free bus rides for Expo visitors from 18...
RTA deploys 203 Rider buses to make up to 358 trips per day READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Now, reduce traffic black points by signing...
Classes will be available in three languages: Arabic, English and Urdu READ MORE
-
Business
Etihad Rail trains zip across the desert in new...
The latest phase extends 139 kilometres and is connected through Al... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Use Google Maps to plan bus trips in real...
A new service by the Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre and Google ... READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in showroom
28 September 2021
Government
UAE: Emiratis in Sharjah Police to get minimum Dh17,500 salary
28 September 2021
Aviation
Emirates to restart flights to London Gatwick from December 10
28 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony