Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE, Estonia expand space collaboration
Meeting between two sides explores potential for greater collaboration in all space-related fields.
The UAE Space Agency has held high-level bilateral talks with a delegation of senior government and business officials from the Republic of Estonia to accelerate collaboration and the transfer of space-related technologies and services.
Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, met with Kristi Talving, Deputy Secretary-General for Business and Consumer Environment, at Estonia’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications at the Estonia Pavilion.
Taking place on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Space Week, the meeting between the two officials explored the potential for greater collaboration in all space-related fields.
This included opportunities to strengthen ties across science, technology, engineering and mathematics and facilitate new partnerships between the public and private sector to drive economic growth and human progress.
Al Qubaisi said, “Estonia and the UAE have an important bilateral relationship that is taking on a new dimension as we enhance collaboration in all space-related fields. There are great opportunities for enhanced cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, the fourth industrial revolution, outer space research, satellite production and the expansion of entrepreneurship and private enterprise. Our meeting provided a constructive platform to build on our shared ties as we create a competitive, innovation-driven economy for the next 50 years.”
Estonia and the UAE have enjoyed meteoric success in the space arena in recent years. Estonia, a full member of the European Space Agency since 2015, took a giant leap forward in the industry this year. On January 11, 2021, it was announced that Estonia would provide stereo cameras to Maxar Technologies for NASA’s Artemis lunar programme. The cameras will provide an important part of a major new mission to send humans back to the Moon in 2024 and one day establish a lunar settlement.
The UAE recently announced a new mission to explore Venus and an asteroid belt between Venus and Mars. Scheduled to launch in 2028, the 3.6-billion-kilometre journey into deep space will test the scientific and technical capabilities of the UAE more than ever before and is one of the country’s new Projects of the 50 – a series of economic and development initiatives for social and economic transformation.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE, Estonia expand space...
Meeting between two sides explores potential for greater... READ MORE
-
News
EU hails UAE's efforts to strengthen human rights
Country's UNHRC membership shows increasing international presence,... READ MORE
-
News
More UAE-Pakistan flights to be operated soon,...
The official also highlighted how the government helped overseas... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Watch: John Cena parachutes out of plane, lands...
Nothing could stand in the way of Cena and a visit to Abu Dhabi... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw...
Find out who was the winner of UAE’s largest draw this week. READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Finch relieved after Australia's...
Hazlewood the star as Australia prevail over South Africa READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed approves Hatta Master Development ...
Plan will transform Hatta into an attractive local and international... READ MORE
-
News
EU hails UAE's efforts to strengthen human rights
Country's UNHRC membership shows increasing international presence,... READ MORE
News
Miss Universe UAE: First 15 of 30 official candidates announced
22 October 2021
Cricket
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for new IPL team
22 October 2021
News
Earthquake of magnitude 2.4 felt in Sharjah
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in automobile workshop
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Fire crew battle blaze in Dubai Marina tower
23 October 2021
Jobs
UAE: Al-Futtaim Group to host open day for job-seekers
23 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end