Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE Ambassador expects high number of Indian visitors

Easing of UAE travel rules will boost travel from India for the 'world's greatest show'.

The UAE Ambassador to India, Dr. Ahmed Al Banna, has expressed confidence that 'there will be a strong number of visitors from India to Expo 2020 Dubai.'

Speaking at a media briefing to launch a major public awareness campaign about the world exposition opening in Dubai in a fortnight, Dr. Al Banna said there has been a strong commitment from the leadership in India to the success of Expo 2020 Dubai.

He attributed this to the "geographical proximity between the UAE and India, their closeness and the special relationship" enjoyed by the two countries. Expo 2020 Dubai has been one of the key points in recent conversations between Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and other prominent Indians with leaders and officials in the UAE.

The Ambassador said visits from India to the six-month-long mega event are expected to be very high "especially now that we have eased the procedures for entering the UAE and there is a different protocol that we apply for Covid-19."

Dr. Al Banna stressed the importance of collaboration between the UAE and India in emerging sectors such as information technology, education and healthcare in terms of shaping the future of the young generation in both countries. Such cooperation will be critical in creating the right workforce after the pandemic abates.