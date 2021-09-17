Expo 2020 Dubai: Travel agents roll out tailor-made packages
Travel agents curating special Expo packages to cater to the demand
Dubai is bracing for a huge influx of tourists from around the globe as the 'world’s greatest show' takes off on October 1.
The emirate is expected to receive over 25 million local and foreign visits for Expo 2020 Dubai during its six month run till March 31, 2022. Many agents who are authorised ticket resellers for the event, are curating special Expo packages to cater to the demand.
Musafir.com is one of the many authorised resellers, and group chief operating officer Raheesh Babu said the online travel agency has many packages in the pipeline.
“We have created a couple of packages, for example four nights and five days so that people can visit and experience Dubai, and also attend the Expo for one day,” Raheesh told Khaleej Times.
“The pricing of the packages depend on flight dependability. Excluding the airfare, a package which includes a four-star hotel stay for a small family could cost an average Dh2,000 to Dh3,000, including the sight-seeing,” he added.
Focus on families
Babu said that his company is mainly focussing on families.
“We have created family packages and we are focusing on the Indian market. We have also been getting inquiries from Indians living in Qatar,” said Babu.
Raheesh expects a spike in demand for Expo packages mid-October, once airfares drop.
“We are expecting it to pick up in the second week of October. It is the beginning of the Expo and one has to factor in the climate. Another factor is that airfares are high from India at the moment and will be so until around October 10. After that airfares are expected to dip,” said Babu.
“As of now, we are getting inquiries, and tourists are waiting for the airfares to drop further so that they can travel mid-October or towards the end of October. Hotel prices are expected to increase by 60 to 75 per cent at the start of October,” he added.
Packages to suit everyone
Galadari International Travel Services too are one of the authorised ticket resellers and Mir Wasim Raja, manager, MICE and holidays, said they have tailor-made packages to suit everyone.
“Our packages start from $395 for four nights and five days. It will include hotel stay, breakfast, hotel transfer, Expo pass and sightseeing attractions. The packages will vary depending on what kind of attractions tourists choose. Some might opt for a desert safari, a dhow cruise, the newly opened Ain Dubai, Global Village, etc.” said Raja.
“We plan to roll out our packages next week,” he added.
TP Sudheesh, general manager of Deira Tours and Travels, said that they will officially roll out their packages at the start of this week.
“We also have special packages, and we will officially confirm it on Sunday,” said Sudheesh.
“Packages will include visa, hotel, Expo pass and stay at a three-star, four-star or five-star hotel. The airfares will differ though. If they are travelling from India on October 1, it would be high, but we expect the fares to drop over the next couple of weeks,” he added.
Another authorised ticket reseller ICL Tours & Travels LLC has a package of four nights and five days, starting from Dh2,100.
