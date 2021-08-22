Expo 2020 Dubai to take visitors on feel-good music journey

Prominent musicians from across the globe will perform in Dubai as part of two live music series at Expo

Music lovers are in for a treat at Expo 2020 Dubai, which will see an impressive lineup of genres and musicians, spanning New York to New Delhi.

Expo 2020 will host two live music series — Expo Beats, a monthly festival, and Late Nights @ Expo, a weekly collaborative music series.

Encompassing six distinct musical roots, each Expo Beats festival is based on the ethos of creating exciting fusions between artists of diverse backgrounds — from the island influences of Hawaii, the Philippines and the Caribbean to the tribal rhythms of Tanzania and Bangladesh. The series — which will be held once a month on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for eight hours from 4pm onwards — will blend genres, create fusions and invite the world to experience traditional and contemporary sounds at Expo’s Jubilee Stage.

Some prominent acts include Indian dream-pop duo Parekh & Singh; one-man-band loop specialist and X factor Australia finalist Jaymie Deville; and UAE-based Arab band As Per Casper, who create full-bodied, symphonic pieces.

The lineup of vibrant performers has been carefully selected to appeal to the diverse community of music lovers of all ages, nationalities and interests.

Tareq Ghosheh, chief events and entertainment officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Music is a universal language that brings together people and cultures at a time when our communities need it most. We are delighted to be able to host such wonderful and inspiring talent from around the world in a safe environment — celebrating humankind in a fun and engaging way.”

The rich and diverse programme launches with World Beats in October, which will set the tone, featuring artists from every corner of the planet. Jubilee Beats coincides with the nation’s Golden Jubilee in November, focusing on artists whose stories began in the UAE. December’s Tribal Beats will be a cultural celebration of the planet’s many forms of authentic, ethnic, world music, arts and dance, while in January 2022, fans of modern and progressive artists can enjoy the City Beats showcase, with artists hailing from New Delhi to New York. In February, Desert Beats celebrates the artists from desert-dwelling communities, with a focus on the MENA region, before Island Beats unites island music under one banner when it closes the series in March.

Additionally, every Thursday and Friday from 10.30pm to 1am on the Jubilee Stage, Late Nights @ Expo will connect artists and people from across the world, breaking barriers between musical styles, generations and cultures. The show, which aims to enhance collaboration between nations and international performers, offers a different experience every weekend, with never-before-seen collaborations.

Performers include Jordanian singer-songwriter Dina Stars; funk-rock band Carl & The Reda Mafia; and Chilean musician, songwriter and singer Sergio Catalan, among others.

All concerts will operate with enhanced health and safety measures in line with the latest UAE Government guidance.