Expo 2020 Dubai to shape gender balance, women empowerment agenda

It will turn the spotlight on UAE's future goals in promoting gender balance worldwide.

The UAE Gender Balance Council and Expo 2020 Dubai have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen the engagement on gender balance and women empowerment during the upcoming mega event.

Through the MoU, the council will be able to use Expo 2020, and the global spotlight it brings, to showcase the UAE’s outstanding achievements in gender balance.

The MoU was signed virtually by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and director-general of Expo 2020 Dubai; and Mona Ghanem Al Marri, vice-president of the UAE Gender Balance Council.

“The progress and success of Emirati women are key to enhancing the UAE’s global standing, and are the result of the foundations laid by our founding fathers that continue to be implemented by our wise leadership,” said Al Hashimy.

She added: “We will share our vision with the world and showcase the strength of cooperation through our country’s achievements over the past five decades. We will work with participating countries, organisations and the international community to shed light on our achievements and future goals in promoting gender balance worldwide, utilising history’s most comprehensive Expo as a platform.”

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, president of the UAE Gender Balance Council, president of Dubai Women Establishment, and wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, said: “With the participation of 191 countries creating a truly global platform, the event will also serve as a celebration of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and the beginning of a new era of exceptional achievements for the next 50 years.”

Al Marri emphasised how Expo 2020 Dubai will highlight the tolerance of the UAE and its approach to coexistence between cultures and religions, and how its economy creates opportunities and attracts investors and talented people from all over the world.

She said Expo 2020 will create a meaningful impact through its cultural, artistic and social initiatives and programmes. The event will also play a key role in stimulating the global economy and facilitating new connections across borders.

Expo 2020 will present an ideal platform to promote knowledge sharing with international organisations and countries working to advance gender equality, she said and added the council will host an array of activities, sessions, and meaningful discussions throughout the event.