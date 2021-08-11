Expo 2020 Dubai to have a pavilion built, managed by youth

Expo 2020 targets the young audience from all over the world.

Expo 2020 Dubai will have a pavilion built and managed entirely by the youth — and for the youth.

The pavilion, announced in conjunction with the International Youth Day, aims to gather the Arab youth, celebrate their innovations, and bring together the world’s youth at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Youth Pavilion, in cooperation with the Federal Youth Foundation and the Arab Youth Centre, will review the Emirati model for youth empowerment and serve as an incubating environment to empower young people and motivate them to contribute at the national, local, regional and international levels.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai is a golden opportunity to highlight the role of youth in shaping the future.”

She said Expo 2020 targets the young audience from all over the world “because they are the minds, talents, energies and capabilities to create the future, and they are present in all Expo 2020 Dubai events.”

“Our ambition is for this event in the UAE to witness the largest contribution of youth in the history of the World Expo,” she added.

“The Youth Pavilion will be an open creative space for promising future youth ideas in various sectors, including technology, new media, smart learning and work patterns, as well as entrepreneurship, digital, circular and green economies, and will play the role of a link between Emirati youth and youth from all participating countries at Expo 2020.”

Saeed Al Nazari, Director General of the Federal Youth Foundation and Chief Strategy Officer of the Arab Youth Centre said the Youth Pavilion at the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai will be a “global destination and a central station for youth activities,” and will serve as a platform to invest in the energies of young people and efforts to empower and involve them and celebrate inspiring and creative models globally. “It will also attract government and private institutions from around the world to adopt the youth empowerment model and invest in their energies.”

The pavilion design and its various components will be announced in later stages. The agenda of the Youth Pavilion includes hosting the ‘Global Forum for UAE Youth’; the ‘Forum of Young Emirati Leaders; the ‘Young Farmers Market’; and specialised programmes such as the ‘Young Arab Media Leaders’; the ‘Arab Youth Enterprise Market”; and the launch of the “Arab Youth Council for Climate Change’, to mention a few.

Highlights

>Youth Lights: The initiative aims to convey Emirati art to Expo visitors by presenting live performances on various Expo platforms

>Gulf Young Entrepreneurs Forum: An initiative that brings together young entrepreneurs in the GCC through several workshops and training courses to discuss best practices and experiences.

>Youth Seminars: 16 youth seminars to be held in conjunction with 15 global events and celebrations within the United Nations agenda

>International Day of Cities: Interactive session among young people of different nationalities with engineering and scientific disciplines to develop a future city model with an infrastructure with artificial intelligence and urban design

>Virtual platform to connect the youth: The virtual platform enhanced by virtual reality technology will connect all youth centres across the world, enabling them to learn about their creative spaces and unique experiences in serving the youth.

>Data Platform: A data platform will be launched for documenting the contributions of young people in various sectors that support the country’s hosting of this global event.

