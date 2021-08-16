Expo 2020 Dubai to feature robot ice cream vendor, self-driving food delivery vehicles
Talabat will cater to both dine-in and delivery customers, with riders delivering to fixed locations throughout Expo's site using e-scooters.
A robot ice cream vendor and 10 self-driving vehicles will dish out your food cravings during the Expo 2020 Dubai.
These will come as part of talabat Kitchen, a two-storey cloud kitchen that will showcase the future of food delivery experiences.
Food delivery and quick commerce (q-commerce) platform talabat has been announced as the official food delivery provider for Expo 2020 Dubai. It will showcase more than 30 brands and 15 cuisines from around the globe to the world’s biggest cultural gathering.
Under the agreement, talabat will cater to both dine-in and delivery customers, with riders delivering to fixed locations throughout Expo’s site using e-scooters.
Galal Abdellatif, director of Food & Beverage, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 will have something for everyone, with food that is central to its multi-cultural experience – visitors will be able to explore exciting global cuisines, without leaving the UAE.”
Tomaso Rodriguez, CEO of talabat, said: “With less than 50 days to go until Expo 2020, we cannot wait to showcase the future of food delivery experiences, and support the UAE in welcoming the world to a celebration like no other.”
Rodriguez explained how food delivery will be made more efficient.
“Our cloud kitchen concept brings unique advantages. In addition to offering customers a wide choice of freshly prepared foods from many different cuisines, it also minimises waste and makes our food delivery service even more efficient and nimble.”
One of the first global mega-events to take place since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Expo 2020 runs from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
-
Education
Dubai: GEMS Al Khaleej National School renamed...
The relocation to the new campus is set to be completed by February. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
ICA approval for flights to UAE from restricted...
The authority reiterated who could get the approval and the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-UAE flights: One-way ticket costs Dh2,000
Air travel between the two countries recently resumed, following the... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Private schools in Abu Dhabi allowed to hike ...
Abu Dhabi regulator lists dos and don’ts for institutions in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,109 cases, 1,505 recoveries, 2...
The new cases were detected through 249,792 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
ICA approval for flights to UAE from restricted...
The authority reiterated who could get the approval and the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: What to do if you spot a dangerous animal...
Emergency reports can be made on 999, the police said. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-UAE flights: One-way ticket costs Dh2,000
Air travel between the two countries recently resumed, following the... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE labour law: Can I encash unused annual leaves?