Expo 2020 Dubai: Tickets go on sale today

Ticket prices start from Dh95 for a day and go up to Dh495 for the entire six-month season.

Expo 2020 Dubai tickets go on sale worldwide on Sunday ahead of the opening of the six-month-long mega event on October 1, 2021.

Categorised into three tiers, one-day tickets are priced at Dh95 ($26); multi-day tickets, offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days, are priced at Dh195 ($53), and season passes, with unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, are priced at Dh495 ($135).

Tickets include access to all pavilions, events and live performances, providing limitless opportunities to enjoy Expo's dynamic, diverse and ever-changing entertainment programme, with up to 60 live events each day, from world-class music, dance and art to insightful talks and colourful national day celebrations.

Tickets will go on sale online at expo2020dubai.com. They will also be available through more than 2,500 Authorised Ticket Resellers, including online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines from 100-plus markets around the world.

Children under the age of 18 and students holding a valid student ID from any academic institution in the world will be given free entry. Complimentary tickets will be available for people of determination, with their companion receiving a 50 per cent discount. Visitors aged 60 years and above can also enter for free.

Covid-19 safety measures

In an earlier statement to Khaleej Times, Expo 2020 Dubai had said visitors "are not currently required to provide proof of vaccination to enter the Expo site."

"However, vaccination is strongly encouraged and vaccinated individuals will still be required to comply with precautionary measures, including wearing of masks, social distancing and regular washing and sanitisation of hands," it read.

Expo 2020 has implemented a far-reaching programme of precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all visitors, participants and staff, working in close collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and Dubai Health Authority.

These include sanitisation stations across the site, mandatory face-mask wearing and the implementation of social-distancing regulations. Building on the UAE's successful vaccination programme, Expo 2020 is also offering free Covid-19 vaccinations to its workforce and all official participants and their staff.