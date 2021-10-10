Expo 2020 Dubai: This young 'train' driver takes schoolkids on a free tour around the site
The Expo Explorer isn't just an ordinary train; it runs on compressed air, making it pollution-free
Emna Malouche, a 29-year-old Tunisian expat, takes children on an extraordinary voyage around the World Fair.
Malouche is a tour guide on the 'Expo Explorer', the yellow-coloured train that has become a favourite amongst school children.
But the Expo Explorer isn't just an ordinary train; it's a train with a difference. Unlike classic trains, the Explorer runs on compressed air, making it pollution-free. Malouche calls it 'the best thing' at the Expo.
"Children can't walk such a long distance, especially in the sun, to visit one pavilion or another," she said. "This area is massive. It's four times the size of Dubai Mall and 600 times the size of a football stadium. Children would be exhausted if they were to walk so much. Besides, it's completely free of cost."
Malouche added that she tries to take kids to as many pavilions as she can, especially the ones the would interest and educate them.
"Through this journey, I try to give them a taste of different things, show them the varied offerings here, which are all so fascinating. I love to see the 'wow' expression on their faces, some of them look so amazed. I love this job," she said.
The Expo Explorer has five bogies, where school children can comfortably spread out while maintaining social distance.
As children and teachers take their seats, Malouche is dutifully ready to play her part with a lavalier (neck) mic attached to her clothing.
"I came to the UAE from my home country Tunisia in the year 2013. I used to work as a customer service agent earlier," she said. "I always wanted to be a part of Expo 2020. We come here at the site much before the gates open at 10am. I have six years of work experience prior to this one."
The train, which is also accessible for wheelchair users, allows kids to experience the future of ecological transport.
"The train also offers kids many opportunities to discover what makes this an exceptional event by travelling through its three stations — Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity — and giving them a sneak peek of different world pavilions. Children love being on this train and I, too, love being on this train," Malouche said.
ALSO READ:
>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Here are five activities kids will love
>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Meet the Red Arrows pilot who led the airshow
She added that the Expo might be introducing even more Explorer trains.
"I have seen at least two of these Expo Explorer trains here. I think they are getting more such trains. My colleague and I do these tours in shifts. There are several drivers for these trains as well, who belong to different nationalities. Most of them are from Pakistan, Bangladesh and India," she said.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Flash mob at Dubai International Airport...
They danced to the beats of the official Expo 2020 song ‘This... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: This young 'train' driver takes kids...
The Expo Explorer isn't just an ordinary train; it runs on compressed ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live ...
He matched five out of six numbers READ MORE
-
News
Grand fireworks and laser show to mark opening of ...
Ripe by the Bay will run from October 13 till May 2022 daily from 4pm ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live ...
He matched five out of six numbers READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE: Holiday for Prophet's birthday announced
Public sector employees can look forward to a 3-day weekend READ MORE
-
Europe
Sixteen feared dead in plane crash in central...
Seven survivors are in hospital, with one in "very serious condition" READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for...
The new rules take effect on Monday READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury