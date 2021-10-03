Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai tells story of man: Sheikh Mohammed

Photo Courtesy: Dubai Media Office

It provides a platform to foster a united global approach to tackling the world’s critical problems

Expo 2020 Dubai goes beyond bringing the world’s greatest show — as the Ruler of Dubai put it on Saturday, it is a space where cultures from across the globe gather “to tell the story of man”.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, toured the mega event’s site on its second day, visiting the pavilions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman and France.

As he shared photos of his tour on Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said the Expo also tells the story of man’s journey and ambitions.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The Expo provides a platform to foster a united global approach to tackling the world’s critical problems and exploring new sustainable development avenues, Sheikh Mohammed said at the beginning of his visit.

The international mega event being held in the UAE is contributing significantly to the worldwide effort to harness new technology, innovation and creativity to improve people’s lives and create a brighter global future, he said.

Sheikh Mohammed toured the Saudi pavilion, which represents the country’s ‘Vision 2030’, a unique transformative economic and social reform blueprint that is opening up Saudi Arabia to the world.

Located in the Opportunity District, the 13,000sqm pavilion is the second largest at the site. It offers a glimpse into the country’s future, taking visitors on a journey through its ambitions across four main pillars: people, nature, heritage and opportunities.

Rising six storeys above the ground, the pavilion was also designed to showcase the kingdom’s ancient culture, heritage; the wonders of its natural landscape; and the rapid drive and innovation of its present and future ambitions.

Sheikh Mohammed then visited the pavilion of Oman, which is located in the Mobility District.

The educational and recreational journey offered by the pavilion pays tribute to the country’s natural heritage. Its eye-catching design draws inspiration from the frankincense tree — one of the most important natural treasures of the sultanate.

The achievements of various Omani institutions, embodying the country’s ‘Oman 2040’ vision, are also showcased, as the hub tells the history of the country, its achievements, and its aspirations.

Sheikh Mohammed also met Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, during a visit to the French pavilion.

The leaders spoke about the prospects of strengthening the strategic partnership between the UAE and France and the importance of the global event in creating a better future. France celebrated its national day at the Expo on Saturday.

Participants from 192 countries have converged on Dubai for the mega global event, which is being held for the first time in the region.

