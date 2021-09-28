Expo 2020 Dubai: Sudan set to showcase cultural diversity, progress and history
Pavilion will showcase 184 medium and small inventions and innovative projects by Sudanese entrepreneurs
Ancient Nubian symbols at its Expo pavilion will highlight Sudan’s cultural diversity, history and the winds of change blowing across the country, Sudan’s Ambassador to the UAE told Khaleej Times.
Mohamed Amin Al-Karib said the pavilion built at a cost of $5.5 million will showcase 184 medium and small inventions and innovative projects by Sudanese entrepreneurs to show that ‘Sudan is the country of endless opportunities’, while revealing that the country had been among those who had voted for Dubai to host the Expo
He said that though Sudan was earlier provided with an area of 1,500 meters for its pavilion, it was scaled down due to the Covid pandemic and circumstances faced by Sudan in recent years. However, he said it is impressive, nonetheless. Located at a strategic location, the building is ready and the structure only needs some interior finishing.
Al-Karib pointed out that the exhibition will encourage the young and dynamic entrepreneurs of Sudan to realise their ambitions, while introducing the world to the quality of Sudanese agricultural produce, and help Sudan forge economic partnerships.
Nabawiya Mohammad Mahjoub, commissioner-general of the Sudan Pavilion said that the Expo comes at a crucial time in the country’s history as it seeks to integrate into the global economy.
She revealed the pavilion will be hosting four events each month and organise special weeks focussing on manufacturing, mining, and other socio-economic sectors of the country. It will also establish an economic forum.
Visitor journey
Engineer Mohamed Othman Ballula, chief innovation officer at the Sudan Pavilion, said the visitors’ journey will begin at the pavilion exterior which portrays the past, present and future of Sudan. The pavilion will feature platforms with Nubian symbols depicting the country’s diverse heritage, and economic development. He said that many Sudanese entrepreneurs and inventors from across the world will be hosted at the pavilion.
According to him, a cinema theatre and VR units will unveil the treasures of Sudan to a global audience through real-life footage. These will be supplemented by authentic cultural experiences, rare rituals and tribal dances, never showcased to the world before.
The central courtyard of the pavilion, with a carved map of Sudan and a water stream depicting the Nile River, reflects the essence of Sudanese life, Ballula said. Visitors can hear and see the sights and sounds of the water flowing down the White and Blue Nile, before they merge into the great River Nile.
The pavillion will be also offer potential solutions to the world as Sudan unveils immense opportunities in agriculture, agribusiness, industrial and mining.
The pavilion also has a ‘Inventions and Innovations Room’ that will feature unique and innovative products and solutions from the government and private sector, educational institutes and individuals. The room is in keeping with the three Expo sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.
Link between Africa and the world
Sudan has always been a strategic trade link between Asia, Africa and the rest of the world. Khartoum, its capital, lies where the Blue Nile and White Nile merge. The river is easily seen from space and boasts a magical underwater world, ranging from ancient tombs to mesmerising coral reefs, including some of the clearest in the world in Port Sudan. Sudan was also home to one of Africa’s first superpowers, the ‘Kingdom of Kush’, with newly-discovered archeological sites providing more insights into the kingdom.
Did you know?
Sudan has over 50 million acres of agricultural land that could feed one billion people. It has been called the Food Basket of the World.
afkar@khaleejtimes.com
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sudan set to showcase cultural...
Pavilion will showcase 184 medium and small inventions and innovative ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
KT Exclusive: Dubai is a place where you can...
The beloved Italian tenor believes there are no unsolvable problems... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Walk 10,000 steps per day and save a life
Volunteers will donate Dh5 towards life-saving surgery for an... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: $3 million maritime robotics challenge ...
Challenge involves unmanned aerial vehicles that have to identify a... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Emirates unveils new livery on A380...
The process took 16 days and 4,379 man-hours to complete. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in...
No casualties were reported. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until...
All scheduled international flights to and from India were banned... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Explore Expo 2020 as a robot in new Dubai Police...
Players can solve challenges and race spacecraft in the adventure game READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Six-day leave for govt employees announced
27 September 2021
News
UAE raffle draw guide: How to become a millionaire overnight
27 September 2021
News
Carrefour offers 260 customers free shopping every day
27 September 2021
News
Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in showroom
28 September 2021
News
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh1 million housing loans for citizens
27 September 2021
Aviation
Dubai flights: Emirates to expand A380 service to 27 cities
27 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony