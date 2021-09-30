Expo 2020 Dubai: Special immigration counters for families at airport
The authority tweeted images of children posing for photographs in front of the special counters.
Colourful immigration counters have been set up for families travelling through the Dubai International Airport.
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) - Dubai tweeted that the colourful counters have been decorated with images of Expo 2020 mascots Latifa and Rashid.
2020 #_ #2020 #_#__ pic.twitter.com/8EkS4Ow1AI— GDRFA DUBAI (@GDRFADUBAI) September 30, 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai, billed as the World's Greatest Show, begins its six-month run from tomorrow, October 1.
Expo mascot Latifa is an inquisitive eight-year-old girl who dreams of becoming one of the world's greatest inventors. The chatty youngster – who loves playing with her chemistry set and disassembling electronics – is keen to share her knowledge with others and always looking for an opportunity to learn something new. Her brother, nine-year-old Rashid, cares deeply for the environment and enjoys poetry, drawing, riddles and family tales passed down through the generations.
