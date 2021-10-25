Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed visits Emirates pavilion

The Emirates Pavilion offers visitors a preview for the future of commercial aviation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the Emirates pavilion during his tour at Expo 2020 Dubai.

ALSO READ

>> Sheikh Mohammed visits Lithuania, Sweden pavilions

The Emirates Pavilion offers visitors a preview for the future of commercial aviation, reframing the role that science and technology will play in the next 50 years of air travel, as it welcomes visitors to experience two floors of interactive multi-sensory installations.

Here’s what visitors can expect when they visit the Emirates Pavilion:

>> Collecting the ‘seed’

The journey begins by collecting a ‘seed’ which unpacks each experience. The seed enables a truly nuanced journey through the pavilion, capturing the visitor’s interactions, knowledge and experiences, which will then be played back in the multi-sensory finale.

>> The science of flight

Educational visualisations using holographic models will demonstrate how aircraft achieve flight by illustrating the physical properties of lift, thrust, gravity and drag.

>> Cleaner skies

The Cleaner Skies installation is an immersive experience that demonstrates how future innovations are directly linked to some of the world’s biggest challenges: sustainability, population growth and technological advancements. Visitors will also be able to challenge each other in an interactive quiz about aviation technologies being developed to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

>> Future lab

Visitors will step into the laboratory of the future to run experiments carried out by robotic arms, which demonstrate the technologies that will make the aircraft of the future faster, lighter and stronger.

>> Thrust and propulsion

Interactive screens will deliver a series of animations that explore future engine and fuel technologies like hypersonic, hydrogen, hybrid and electric, highlighting the impact they will have on emissions, sustainability, comfort, and speed, featuring realistic aircraft engine models.

>> Design your perfect aircraft

Visitors will put their knowledge to the test and design and fly their own personalised, futuristic aircraft. Through an ultra-haptic interface, visitors will build their aircraft using elements like range, type of engine, wings, and livery, run it through a flight simulator, and get instant feedback on their design decisions.

>> Airport of the future

Emirates visualises the airport of the future for visitors to learn how biometrics, data analytics and smart technologies will transform the passenger experience on the ground.

>> Experience your tomorrow

Visitors will be able to fully immerse themselves by donning interactive Virtual Reality headsets that allow them to explore aircraft interior cabins of the future. They will be able to navigate a virtual fuselage’s interactive windows, go windowless, and even see different types of cabins and seating configurations.

>> Seeding the future

As each visitor returns their seed for uploading, the full Emirates Pavilion experience will culminate in a personalised 360° multi-sensory cinematic presentation which combines dynamic storytelling and stunning 3D motions graphics with the information captured during the tour.

Friendly and knowledgeable staff and Emirates Cabin Crew will be on hand to assist visitors at the Pavilion. As well as the installations and experiences, visitors will be able to enjoy the Emirates Pavilion cafe located on the first floor, and can also take home a memento from their visit at the Emirates Official Store, which will be featuring customised Emirates and Expo 2020 Dubai merchandise for sale.

The Emirates Pavilion is open every day during Expo 2020 Dubai from 10am to 10pm.