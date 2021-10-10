Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed thanks creators who brought his book to life
Dubai Ruler tours the Vision Pavilion that's based on his book, My Story.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Sunday toured the Vision Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and thanked the creators of the pavilion for bringing his book to life.
According to the Dubai Ruler’s tweet, the concept of the pavilion was based on his book “My Story” which features 50 stories from his life – his childhood, the story of Dubai, his stories on horses, and more.
>> Inside a pavilion mapping Sheikh Mohammed's incredible journey
: 2020… "" .. .. .. .. .. ..#_ pic.twitter.com/Ly3eMQAZGm— (@emaratalyoum) October 10, 2021
Located opposite the Women’s Pavilion, the grandiose structure that makes up the Vision Pavilion at the Expo is a sight for sore eyes. Within a time-span of 30 minutes, the visually-immersive experience takes the audience through the journey of Sheikh Mohammed’s life, all the way from his childhood, when the country was nothing but desert, to the present.
The rooms at the pavilion also take the audience through Sheikh Mohammed’s various hobbies and his everlasting quest for thrill and adventure. A gigantic sculpture of his favourite horse adorns the pavilion, with a commentary of Sheikh Mohammed’s poetry collection playing in the background.
