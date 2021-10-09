Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed meets Pakistan President

Dr Arif Alvi will inaugurate his country's pavilion at the mega fair during the two-day visit

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, at the Dubai Expo 2020 headquarters on Saturday.

The Dubai Media Office tweeted that the two leaders would discuss the future of bilateral relations between UAE and Pakistan, in light of the historical ties between the two countries.

Dr Alvi arrived in the UAE on a two-day visit, during which he will meet UAE dignitaries and also inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Large crowds thronged the Pakistan pavilion at the mega fair on Saturday evening, eagerly awaiting the President's arrival.

The visit of President Alvi coincides with the 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

ALSO READ:

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan pavilion issues temporary closure advisory

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have enjoyed close fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and cultural affinities.

The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.