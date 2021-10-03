Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed visits UAE pavilion

This is Sheikh Mohamed's second visit to the Expo after it formally opened its doors on October 1

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday visited the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

This is Sheikh Mohamed's second visit to the Expo after it formally opened its doors on October 1. The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince had also attended the opening ceremony on September 30.

I was immensely proud today to visit the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Inspired by our culture & history, the Pavilion honours the early dreamers that built our nation & shines a light on the dreamers of today that are striving to ensure its future success. pic.twitter.com/lvOg1bY9ga — (@MohamedBinZayed) October 3, 2021

