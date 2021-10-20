Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan tours Singapore, Mongolia, Slovakia and Estonia pavilions

Dubai will continue to play a key role in catalysing global collaboration to expand the horizons of growth, he said

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today toured the pavilions of Singapore, Mongolia, Slovakia and Estonia at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Speaking during the tour, the Crown Prince said, "Expo 2020 Dubai brings together nations from all corners of the world in a unique celebration of culture, creativity and innovation. The event boosts Dubai’s role as a facilitator of dialogue and engagement between nations across the globe to build constructive cooperation."

Sheikh Hamdan further said that in the coming years, Dubai will continue to play a key role in catalysing global collaboration to expand the horizons of growth, development and prosperity and shape a brighter future for the world.

He visited the lushly-landscaped, net-zero energy pavilion of Singapore located in the Sustainability District, which showcases how the nation has overcome geographic limitations to become a green, livable and resilient city. For Expo 2020, the island nation has brought a slice of real Singaporean greenery to Dubai, creating a fully explorable rainforest experience. Echoing Singapore’s vision of a City in Nature, the open-air pavilion unfolds across 1,500 square metres of soft tropical plant life, centred upon three striking, themed garden cones and capped by a solar canopy and hanging garden.

He also visited the pavilion of the Slovak Republic located in the Mobility District, which highlights the country’s advances in the aviation and space industries with a particular emphasis on the unique hydrogen technologies being developed there. Among the special exhibits, the pavilion features a hydrogen-powered passenger car, utilising technology intended to revolutionise the passenger, freight and public transport sectors.

According to the pavilion’s creators, Slovakia’s goal is to fundamentally shift hydrogen mobility and increase the safety of this form of transport.

The central European nation is also hosting displays on aviation and space technologies.

In the Mobility District, the Crown Prince also visited the pavilion of Estonia, where the country is presenting its e-services and e-governance. By embracing everything from cashless payments to blockchain, the country is a trailblazer in the new economy. The Estonia pavilion presents the e-solutions the country has embraced and showcases the country as a lab where new ideas can be tried and start-ups can be launched.

Another of His Highness’s stops today in the Mobility District of Expo 2020 was the Mongolian pavilion, which highlights the nation’s culture and heritage centred around the millennia-old nomadic lifestyle of its people.

Visitors to the pavilion can explore the country’s wildlife, including the central role horses play in the country’s culture. They can also experience traditional throat singing and ancient games such as Shagai.

Visitors also have an opportunity to learn about the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor, as well as the country’s huge infrastructure investments that are set to usher in a new era of development.