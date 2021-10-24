Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Deputy Secretary-General
The sides discussed the UN’s participation at the Expo and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received at Expo 2020 Dubai Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.
During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for joint cooperation between the UAE and the UN and ways to enhance and support their programmes in various fields.
They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual concern, including climate change and the importance of strengthening collective international action to mitigate the effects of climate change and find solutions to enhance sustainability globally.
Sheikh Abdullah and Mohammed discussed the UN’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships, exchanging expertise and experiences, dealing with the most pressing global challenges, and supporting global efforts to achieve sustainable development worldwide.
Sheikh Abdullah further affirmed the UAE’s unwavering support for the UN and all its ambitious programmes, through which it aspires to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs) to serve humanity as a whole.
The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai.
