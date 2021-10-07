Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sharjah Ruler grants 6-day paid leave to govt employees

Wam/Sharjah
Filed on October 7, 2021

(Reuters file)

Other emirates, including Dubai, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain, have also announced paid leave for their employees

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has granted the emirate's government employees a 6-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

The move will enable the employees and their families to visit and enjoy the world fair in Dubai and participate in enriching their experiences in this mega event, which runs until March 2022.

Other emirates, including Dubai, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain, have also announced paid leave for their employees.




