Expo 2020 Dubai: See how your exhaled CO2 is used to make coffee

The Finland pavilion at Expo 2020 promises visitors an exciting and serene haven full of surprises

From a mood-changing elevator to a carbon-dioxide powered coffee machine, the Finland pavilion at Expo 2020 promises visitors an exciting and serene haven full of surprises that will pique one’s interest to explore it further.

The entrance of the Nordic pavilion evokes a sense of calm. The name of the pavilion is ‘Lumi’ in Finnish, which means ‘snow cape’, and while the white of the pavilion reminds people of the first thin blanket of snow that covers the Finnish landscape from autumn, the shape of the entrance is reminiscent of a traditional Arabic tent. The simple, elegant design reflects the fascinating tradition of Finnish architecture.

“By combining the two striking elements of the two nations — Finland and the UAE — the Finnish pavilion aims to bring together the country’s icy landscapes with the culture of Expo 2020’s host nation. This is our way of showing how we aim to build bridges between the two countries,” said Severi Keinälä, Commissioner General of Finland at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Emphasising on the country’s natural beauty, Keinälä spoke about another highlight of the pavilion, which he said is called ‘the gorge’: “In the heart of the pavilion, we have an oasis, a retreat where one can recharge. Within the busy and noisy Expo environment, Finland’s pavilion offers clarity and serenity. The ‘gorge’ has been carved into wood. This space has a pure granite flooring and its walls are completely made of wood that extends up to 15 metres in height, with natural light coming from the high roof accompanied by natural sounds from the forests of Finland.”

The pavilion, which officially opened its doors on October 1, takes visitors on an interactive journey through the societal pillars upon which Finland’s happiness is based: Continuous development and innovation, sustainable and environmentally-friendly solutions and extensive international cooperation.

Under the central theme of ‘Sharing Future Happiness’, guests will be introduced to how Finland is pioneering sustainable change, developing digital innovations, and adopting a circular economy model within businesses and society to help alleviate the current strain on the earth’s carrying capacity.

The pavilion offers an immersive experience of the digital wonders of Finland. Guests can interact with the Kone DX Class elevator that changes colours depending on the mood of its occupant and is also voice controlled.

To promote the concept of circular economy and sustainable energy, the Finnish pavilion also features a coffee machine that uses our exhaled carbon dioxide, converts it into green fuel and uses that energy to make coffee.

The pavilion also houses an interactive art installation that shows guests what they can do as global citizens to contribute to a greener world.

Mika Lintilä, Minister of Economic Affairs, Finland, said: “The UAE is Finland’s second-biggest export country in the Middle East, after Saudi Arabia. Expo 2020 Dubai provides a vital platform for Finland and our 120 partner companies, enabling us to strengthen our shared goals in areas such as sustainability, education, digitalisation and happiness. Together with the UAE and the global business community, we aim to co-create and innovate agile, sustainable, and smart solutions for future business opportunities and societal development.”

Upcoming events in the Finland pavilion include Finland’s national day celebrations on October 31, a visit from Lapland’s Santa Claus in December, and a celebration of the Finnish brand of happiness on World Happiness Day in March 2022.

The Finland pavilion is open daily from 10am to 10pm until March 31, 2022.