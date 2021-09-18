Expo 2020 Dubai: Schools offering students free transport to mega event

The world fair has several of its pavilions designed with children and youth in mind

Schools in Dubai are gearing up for curated educational journeys in their own way, ahead of the upcoming world expo.

Many of them are organising free bus trips to the mega event for their students, giving them the opportunity to see the future of the world first-hand.

The world fair that will run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 has several of its pavilions designed with children and youth in mind.

Alya Al-Ali, Vice President of the Expo School Programme, explained that each of the four journeys planned will offer students an immersive, memorable experience. "Aligned with the UAE’s diverse school curricula, our school journeys are wonderful opportunities for us to bring students’ classrooms to life and complement a variety of academic subjects with unique, inspiring and interactive exhibits,” she said.

Head teachers across the country have, in turn, expressed confidence that Expo 2020 will prove to be a sound educational experience, thanks to its many child-friendly activities, workshops, interactive exhibits, and shows.

Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, noted that the UAE's Year of the 50th coincided with a milestone of their own, with the Indian High School completing 60 years too. The group will make its own gesture of support and celebration by arranging Expo School Journeys and transporting all its students to the world fair for free.

“Earlier this year, we unveiled our diamond jubilee logo 60@50@2020, aligned with 50 golden years of UAE’s superlative achievements and unparalleled success that take a huge leap with Expo 2020. The logo is a reflection of how closely connected we are with the UAE and its history,” he said.

Other Dubai schools have also organised similar initiatives to provide free transportation to the Expo site – a fair that promises to take children on a remarkable adventure featuring immersive shows, sing-alongs, dance-offs and theatrical productions.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal, Credence High School, said, “Expo 2020 is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our students and teachers. We are all excited to visit the pavilions and learn."

She noted that the school had already booked its dates for visiting the fair for all students — from pre-KG to Grade 12. "Students accompanied by teachers will be taken to the Expo site on separate days, as per the slots we have received. They will visit the different pavilions on sustainability, mobility and opportunity — along with others — as per their age group. We will also provide them with transportation to the location free of cost.”

Mala Mehra, Principal at Central School, explained that their school would be participating in a fair few events being organised at the Indian Pavilion. "It is going to be a great experience for our students, as they will be interacting with a global audience and showcasing the rich culture and diversity of India with a beautiful blend of the heritage and vision of our second home, the UAE."

Bookings for dates are already in progress, she said. "We are all excited to be a part of this historic event.”