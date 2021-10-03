Expo 2020 Dubai: Saudi Arabia takes visitors on journey through its past, future

The pavilion represents the Saudi people, powering the kingdom’s transformation under Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia inaugurated its state-of-the-art pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday, kicking off a six-month experience that will take visitors on a journey through the kingdom’s rich past, vibrant present, and promising future.

The idea of “seeing is believing” is at the heart of the experiences the Saudi Pavilion offers visitors.

The journey showcases a future-forward Saudi Arabia: welcoming, young, diverse, and vibrant.

The pavilion represents the Saudi people, ambitious and talented individuals across different sectors, powering the kingdom’s transformation under Vision 2030.

Across business opportunity and tourism, culture and nature, Saudi Arabia has much to offer throughout its 13 unique regions – including five Unesco World Heritage Sites – and the pavilion enables visitors to get a first glimpse of a fascinating destination that has yet to be discovered.

The pavilion’s inauguration was attended by the Mohammad Al Tuwaijri, Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai; Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the UAE Turki Aldakhil; Hussain Hanbazazah, the Commissioner-General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion; and GCC countries’ ambassadors, and officials and cultural figures from around the world.

Traditional Saudi Ardah dancers, wielding ceremonial swords, delivered a dazzling and energetic performance to the beat of folkloric drums and spoken poetry.

“The pavilion reflects the kingdom's growth and prosperity during the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Our country is at this global forum with its young, renewed spirit and aspiration towards a prosperous future for the region and the world. Our pavilion showcases the many ambitious projects under Saudi Vision 2030, formulated by His Highness, the Crown Prince, and embodies our journey to new horizons of development," said Al Tuwaijri.

Hanbazazah added: “Saudi Arabia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai stems from the kingdom’s cultural values, and its capabilities and ambitions. The pavilion invites visitors to experience the transformation underway in the Kingdom under Vision 2030 – powered by our welcoming, diverse people and the energy and optimism of the next generation. The journey also enables the business community to identify, seize and create opportunities in the Kingdom, contributing to economic diversification and national development."

The Saudi pavilion, the second largest after the UAE’s, is one of the most sustainable structures at Expo 2020 Dubai. It has been awarded LEED version 4 Platinum rating from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), the highest internationally recognized sustainability rating in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.

The pavilion has earned three Guinness World Records for the largest interactive lighting floor, the longest interactive water feature, and the largest LED interactive digital mirror screen.