Expo 2020 Dubai: Safety gets top priority at the event

Delegations from 192 countries and millions of visitors from all over the globe will converge on Dubai.

Less than 90 days to go until Expo 2020 Dubai, all hands are on deck to deliver the mega event with the highest global standards of safety and security, the emirate’s Crown Prince said on Saturday.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has met the members of the emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and directed the team to develop a crisis preparedness plan to ensure safety at the Expo.

“Delegations from 192 countries and millions of visitors from all over the globe will converge on Dubai, and we are working to make sure the event will be held in an environment marked by the highest global benchmarks of safety and security,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Dubai, he said, is all set to showcase the excellence, innovation and preparedness it has long been known for.

Since Covid-19 struck, the emirate’s crisis and disaster management committee has worked round the clock to defuse the outbreak’s economic, social and health repercussions, making the city a global model in pandemic response, the Crown Prince said.

“I am sure that all the teams working on the Expo event will put their best foot forward to host a truly exceptional Expo event. Dubai has a tremendous track record for organising international events and over the years, we have developed the advanced capabilities, knowledge and professional expertise to exceed the best global standards,” he noted.

The highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome the world on October 1 and it will run until March 31, 2022.

