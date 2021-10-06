Expo 2020 Dubai: Rajasthan Royals Group launches digital community for cricket fans
The Next Innings initiative will tackle topics related to innovation in cricket and sports business
Notable names from the world of cricket gathered at Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday as Rajasthan Royals Group — the owners of Expo-sponsored Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals — launched Next Innings, a digital community for cricket fans.
Ashes-winning former England captain Andrew Strauss, cricket broadcaster and former player Simon Hughes and Rajasthan Royals’ lead owner Manoj Badale took part in a Q&A session at the Garden on 1: Sports Lounge in Expo’s Mobility District.
The subject of innovation of cricket was on the agenda, in the context of the current IPL season and the forthcoming T20 Men’s World Cup – with the UAE playing host to games in both competitions – as well as addressing key issues facing the cricketing world.
The Next Innings initiative will tackle topics related to innovation in cricket and sports business, aiming to create a digital community of sports industry professionals and fans who take an interest in the subject.
Earlier this year, a partnership between Expo 2020 and Rajasthan Royals was announced for the 14th season of the IPL, which began in India in April and is currently being played in the UAE.
As part of the association, Expo 2020 Dubai appears on the front of the Rajasthan Royals’ jersey as principal sponsor, helping to spread the mega fair's message to millions of cricket fans all over the world.
ALSO READ:
>> Rajasthan Royals set to open their second academy in the UAE
The team will also host a cricketing coaching clinic as part of the Royal’s physical presence at the world fair in Dubai.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Rajasthan Royals Group launches...
The Next Innings initiative will tackle topics related to innovation... READ MORE
-
Technology
Look: Xiaomi launches new variants of its...
The Chinese tech major introduced the 11T, 11T Pro and refreshed,... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities
The decree was issued by the President on Wednesday READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Thank God, we have overcome Covid crisis: Sheikh...
The country ranks among the top countries globally in addressing the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man wins $1m after buying 8-10 raffle...
He has been a regular DDF participant for three years now. READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai car showroom fined for 'unlawful' sale...
The showroom director was summoned by Dubai Economy and told to stop... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities
The decree was issued by the President on Wednesday READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Thank God, we have overcome Covid crisis: Sheikh...
The country ranks among the top countries globally in addressing the... READ MORE
News
How UAE residents managed life without WhatsApp and Facebook
5 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
35 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?