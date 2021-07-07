Expo 2020 Dubai promises a bright future for generations: Sheikh Abdullah

Minister visits Expo site to inspect pavilions.

Expo 2020 Dubai is a global and inclusive platform that promises a future full of opportunities for future generations, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said on Wednesday (July 7).

His statement came during a visit to the Expo site to inspect the pavilions.

"The UAE will always remain the land of opportunity, the home of tolerance and coexistence, the incubator of cultural diversity and the beacon of science and knowledge. Through our hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai and our membership in the Security Council for the period 2022-2023, we look forward to strengthening international cooperation and working with countries and multilateral institutions to support stability, development and moving forward on the path to recovery from the pandemic,” said Sheikh Abdullah.

The minister said the UAE welcomes the whole world at Expo 2020 Dubai to formulate a roadmap for the post-Covid-19 phase and exploring broader horizons for cooperation and partnership to stimulate global economic growth and achieve sustainable development for societies.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Abdullah received high praise from the Ruler of Dubai for his contribution towards Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted that Sheikh Abdullah’s efforts concerning the highly-anticipated mega event, that's set to begin in October, were unceasing right from the beginning.

"He mobilised an unprecedented international support for the success of our hosting even before the launch, by following up on the final touches to receive high-level official and political delegations from 192 countries around the world," the Dubai Ruler said in his tweet.

During his visit, Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Emirates Group, Chairman of the Higher Committee of Expo 2020 Dubai, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, and Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Sheikh Abdullah inspected the UAE National Pavilion, which is built in the shape of a flying falcon, and also the Sustainability Pavilion "Terra", which is a pioneering model in the field of adopting sustainable practices. The pavilion includes a 130-square-metre steel canopy covered with 1,055 solar panels capable of generating 4 gigawatts of electricity per hour.

The minister also paid tribute to the team members who worked over the years to organise such an exceptional, unique and inspiring version of the World Expo as the country celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Expo 2020 Dubai will run from October 2021 until March 2022 under the slogan “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.” It will be the largest in the history of international exhibitions in 170 years, with the participation of 192 countries along with dozens of companies, multinational institutions, academic institutions, international bodies and international organisations.