Expo 2020 Dubai: Popular fast-food chain Al Baik opens new outlet for mega event
The signature crispy fried chicken outlet witnessed some extreme hype earlier this year when it opened at The Dubai Mall over the summer
Saudi Arabia's well-loved fast-food joint Al Baik is all set to welcome visitors at the 'world's greatest show' next week.
The brand took to social media to announce that it had opened a new restaurant at the highly-anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai venue.
The fried chicken outlet noted it could be found between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia pavilion and the UAE pavilion in the Opportunity District.
“Can’t wait to see you and serve you there,” Al Baik’s caption read on Instagram.
The signature crispy fried chicken outlet witnessed some extreme hype earlier this year, when it opened at The Dubai Mall over the summer, with crowds thronging its restaurant and serpentine queues at the food court.
The much-awaited Expo 2020 is set to begin from October 1, 2021.
