Expo 2020: Dubai Police to carry out mock drill from today

The Dubai Police will carry out a mock drill in areas surrounding the Expo 2020 site for 48 hours, starting from today (Tuesday, September 7).

The drill will help “reinforce the preparedness” of the security bodies concerned, the police tweeted on Tuesday.

#Attention | Dubai Police, in collaboration with strategic partners, will carry out mock drill in areas surrounding the Expo site for 48 hours, starting from today. The drill is designated to reinforce the preparedness of concerned security bodies. — Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 7, 2021

The mega event will start its six-month run on Friday, October 1. As he kicked off the one-month countdown to the Expo 2020 on September 1, the UAE Vice-President had visited the site to inspect the final preparations and declared that the country is ready to welcome the world.

Yesterday, members of the Expo 2020 Dubai Supreme Committee convened and reviewed the final preparations for the region’s first World Expo.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the committee, said: "Coinciding with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, we will write down an inspiring success story by gathering together 191 countries for the world's Greatest Show and build a global platform for reinforcing global synergy and international cooperation."

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun, Committee Member and Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said the event would help the world “realise noble goals” together.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Office, said: “All members of the Expo 2020 Supreme Committee have turned aspirations into reality."

The Dubai Police will use artificial intelligence to “serve everyone”, the force’s commander-in-chief Lt.-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri said.

