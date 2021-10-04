Expo 2020 Dubai: Peru unravels its timeless treasures

Pavilion offers a glimpse of why the country is known one of the most biodiverse countries in the world.

A transcendental journey through many landscapes is what you will witness as you enter the colourful pavilion of Peru, that is known for great diversity of climates, ways of life, and economic activities.

The Latin American country’s pavilion is based on the concept of ‘Timeless Peru’, highlighting the fact that the country goes beyond time and place when it comes to innovation and knowledge that it aims to use to build a better world.

The second largest among Latin American countries, the Peru pavilion is spread over an area of 2,500 square metres of area distributed over four floors, and has dedicated rooms for business interactions and a restaurant to promote its gastronomy.

The Peruvian exhibition offers a sensory experience through its past, present and future legacy as heirs of an ancient wisdom, that transcends time and connects one with the planet. Moreover, across this journey through the snowy peaks, highlands, cloud forest, rainforest and the Pacific Coast, visitors will discover why Peru is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world.

What captivates the visitors at the Expo site is the colourful exterior of the pavilion that is ‘covered’ by a traditional lliclla, an Andean garment. It is a rectangular, handwoven shoulder cloth Peruvian women wear as a symbol of resilience and shelter. Visitors of the pavilion can expect a transcendental journey through many landscapes and tourist attractions from the different regions of the country, showcasing various aspects of the country’s multicultural and mega diverse country.

Highlights of Peru pavilion

Speaking about the highlights of the pavilion, Amora Carbajal Schumacher, the executive president of the Commission for Promotion of Export and Tourism (Promperu) told Khaleej Times: “The experience takes place in this 4-storey pavilion and is divided into three chapters: The first chapter: Home and reconnection takes place on the first floor, it includes the queuing area, the entrance, the representation of the great Q’eswachaka Bridge and the oval area. The concept of mobility that characterizes the Peruvian culture is appreciated on the main bridge at the entrance. It is a simulation of the famous Incan bridge, the Q’eswachaka, made of ichu, as the ancestral “caballitos de totora” ships.

The second chapter: Learning and reflection takes place on the third floor and it is a journey through the biodiversity of Peru. The third chapter: Transcendence takes place on the second floor. Here the journey ends. Putting in evidence, the contribution of today's Peruvians to the world, through their gastronomy and their art.”

Talking about their participation at the event, Amora said: “At Expo 2020 Dubai, we want to build bridges with the world, we want to infect visitors with our DNA, “Peruvianize” them and invite them to learn from the past, to build the present and imagine the future. We will offer culinary presentations that nobody should miss because Peru is a land of unique delights that come from a millenary history with strong roots, and important flavours that come from valuable contributions from migrations that allowed us to fuse good taste and create new knowledge that we will share with the world with arms wide open.