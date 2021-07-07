Expo 2020 Dubai: PepsiCo reveals its three pavilions

Various zones at the pavilion will bring to light issues of gender equality and circular economy.

PepsiCo, the official beverage and snack partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, will have three pavilions at the world fair that will align with the three sub-themes of the world fair.

Located in the Opportunity District, The Plus pavilion is a collaboration between Pepsi and Lay’s, and will offer a highly immersive and visually-arresting experience for visitors.

Various zones at the pavilion will bring to light issues of gender equality and circular economy, and showcase how PepsiCo and the Pepsi brand are reducing plastic waste through recycling and the use of recycled materials.

Visitors to the pavilion can discover the imaginative ways Lay’s empty chip bags are transformed into sustainable football pitches, and also see how the women farmers growing potatoes used in Lay’s chips, are empowered.

The Gatorade® Bolt Pavilion will have interactive onsite games and activations, along with showcases such as the Hall of G.O.A.Ts (Greatest Of All Time) world athletes, with Gatorade leveraging the Expo 2020 Dubai to democratise sports as a global force for good. Designed in the iconic shape of Gatorade’s Bolt design, and located in the Mobility District, The Bolt will have the visitors enter the experience at the top of the bolt, zig-zagging their way through a number of activations that ultimately teach them about what Gatorade stands for, the legendary athletes that use it and the sports science that goes into every bottle.

Aquafina® Drop Pavilion will highlight PepsiCo’s efforts to help farmers worldwide with sustainable water practices, smart use of water in manufacturing, and the brand’s innovative efforts to reduce, recycle, and reinvent packaging. Designed to look like a giant droplet, the pavilion is constructed from 41,000 recyclable cans. Located in the Sustainability District, The Drop will inspire and evoke action by educating visitors on how all of us play a role in making a positive impact on water, and our overall environment. Visitors can also capture some fun moments with their own splash selfie, a 3D silhouette that makes people look like they are submerged in water.

“We believe in the power of Expo 2020 Dubai as a platform to convene the “best of the best” on the world’s stage in one of the world’s most forward-looking cities, making it the perfect showcase of the cutting-edge innovation across the diverse PepsiCo portfolio. Our global brands, Aquafina, Gatorade, Pepsi and Lay’s, are brought to life on-ground at Expo 2020 Dubai through three purpose-built pavilions, offering interactive and engaging experiences while outlining the blueprint for how PepsiCo will lead the way towards a fun and sustainable future. We look forward to creating millions of smiles with every sip and every bite,” said PepsiCo’s AMESA CEO, Eugene Willemsen.

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Experience Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “We are extremely excited by the reveal of PepsiCo’s three pavilions at Expo 2020. Situated in each of our Thematic Districts, they perfectly demonstrate the universality of our three core subthemes – Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability – and Expo 2020’s and PepsiCo’s collective goal to ensure that this is not only an unforgettable World Expo, but one of the most sustainable in history. We are excited to see how our key sub-themes will continue to be brought to life through the innovative programming that will take place at The Plus, The Bolt and The Drop pavilions during the six months of Expo 2020 Dubai.”

