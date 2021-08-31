Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistani artist to showcase 'world's largest' Holy Quran at mega event
Showcases world's largest Quran on canvas with aluminium and gold-plated words
A part of the world's largest Holy Quran will be showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is scheduled to start next month, Khaleej Times has learnt.
The first-of-its-kind project of the Holy Quran will be cast on a canvas with aluminium and gold-plated script for the first time in more than 1,400 years of Islamic history.
Traditionally, the Holy Quran has been inscribed on either paper, cloth or leather, so far.
But a Pakistani artist - also a former UAE expat - seems to be creating history by inscribing verses of the Holy Quran with a novel concept, using aluminium and gold-plated words on a high quality canvas - for the first time.
Award-winning artist, Shahid Rassam, who has won many international recognitions, initiated the 'noble' project five years back, and is willing to showcase part of the project at the six-month long world expo in Dubai.
Rassam, who won the artist of the year award from the UAE University of Al Ain in 2000, has already inscribed 99 names of Allah with aluminium and gold-plated words.
"Excluding frame, the size of the Holy Quran is 8.5-foot tall and 6.5-foot wide. It will have 150 words on one page...total number of pages are 550," said an artist associated with the project being developed in Karachi.
At present, the largest printed Quran measures 6.74 feet in height and 4.11 feet wide, and 6.69 inches thick. The copy contains 632 pages and weighs a whopping 552.74 kg, according to the Guinness World Records.
"A Dubai-based overseas Pakistani businessman, Irfan Mustafa, is facilitating the artist to showcase this masterpiece at the Expo 2020 Dubai," the artist added.
