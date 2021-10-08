Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan president to visit UAE to open country pavilion
Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 site is considered the largest pavilion of Pakistan outside the country
President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi will pay a two-day visit to the UAE on Saturday, to formally inaugurate the country’s pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.
During his stay, the president will meet a number of UAE dignitaries as well as leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs, senior representatives of IT companies and media. He will also interact with members of the Pakistani community in the UAE. The state head’s visit coincides with the 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the UAE.
The Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 site is considered the largest pavilion of Pakistan outside the country. The pavilion, under the theme “Hidden Treasure”, showcases the unexplored and undiscovered riches of Pakistan.
Pakistan and the UAE have enjoyed close fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and cultural affinities. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments. The Arab nation is also among Pakistan’s prime development partners in education, health and energy sectors. Around 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates in the UAE contributed remittances of more than $6 billion in the last financial year.
Frequent exchange of high-level visits between the two nations have played a pivotal role in enhancing bilateral ties and close cooperation.
