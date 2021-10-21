Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan Pavilion attracts over 100,000 visitors

The colourful exterior of the Pavilion attracted more than 8,000 visitors on the first day

Pakistan Pavilion, at Expo 2020 Dubai, crossed a milestone this week as it received over 100,000 visitors in the first 18 days of the mega event.

The four-story pavilion is now one of the most visited pavilions, since the Expo 2020 opened its doors on October 1, 2021.

The colourful exterior of the Pavilion attracted more than 8,000 visitors on the first day, and the visitor’s number jumped to 55,000 in the first week of October.

The response on the weekends has been exceptional as the number of visitors has totalled to 120,000.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, toured Pakistan Pavilion on October 19.

Many senior politicians, social media influencers and stars from entertainment industry have visited the Pavilion so far.

The 18th of October marked our 100,000 visitors' milestone. On this joyous event, we would like to take this opportunity to express our deepest gratitude to the team who has operated round-the-clock behind the scenes to bring such an abundant flow of visitors. pic.twitter.com/HGN8489SDl — PakistanExpo2020 (@Expo2020Pak) October 21, 2021

Earlier, Pakistan president Dr Arif Alvi; Abdul Razzaq Dawood, advisor to Pakistan’s prime minister for commerce and investment; Senator Faisal Javed Khan; Dr Reza Baqir, governor of the State Bank of Pakistan; Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, governor of Punjab; Australian-Lebanese musician Kris Fade; motivational speakers Haseeba Mohsin, Aunm Baqai and Sadaf Ather had paid a visit to the pavilion.

Rich in history and culture, the Pavilion is divided into eight key spaces where visitors can experience the country’s best-kept hidden treasures ranging from its vibrant handicrafts to its ten billion tree project and flavoursome food.

“The response has been phenomenal since the opening of the Expo 2020 and we are extremely happy to announce that the pavilion received more than 100,000 visitors during the first 18 days of October. The pavilion has attracted the attention of visitors through its spaces and activities that reveal ‘The Hidden Treasure’ of Pakistan,’” said Rizwan Tariq, director-general of the Pakistan Pavilion.

ALSO READ:

>> Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed visits India, Pakistan, Singapore pavilions

>> Stars thrill fans at Pakistan Pavilion

Afroz Abro, Marketing and Programming curator for Pakistan Pavilion said, “The pavilion has lined up many cultural, informative, and business events throughout October to showcase the immense potential and opportunities both in tourism and other economic sectors.”

She added that the pavilion would also host a variety of entertainment and business events throughout the six months of Expo 2020.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com