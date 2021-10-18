Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Over 700,000 ticketed visits recorded in second week

Anjana Sankar /Dubai
anjana@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 18, 2021

(Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai)

More than 35,000 people have visited the Expo three times

Expo 2020 Dubai recorded over 700,000 visits in the second week since opening, officials announced on Monday.

From October 11 to 17, a total of 771,477 ticketed visits were recorded, Expo officials announced at the daily briefing on October 18.

The world fair, which spans more than four square kilometres, welcomed 181 nationalities during its second week.

“I am delighted to say that we are up 12 per cent week on week with our visitation numbers,” an Expo official said. “Almost half of all the visitors hold a season pass and we've had more than 100,000 actually coming to the site twice."

More than 35,000 visitors have visited the Expo three times. Furthermore, the number of virtual visitors has risen to 9.3 million since October 1, which is up 1.5 million from the previous week, said the official.

Despite high temperatures, the Expo recorded 411,768 ticketed visits in the first ten days since opening. The figures include all physical ticket holders but exclude participants, exhibitors and delegations. The Russian pavilion at the Expo said it welcomed 100,000 visitors.

After a brief hiatus due to hot weather, school students returned to the Expo grounds starting this week.

On Sunday, Dr Abdulla Al Karam, chairman and director-general of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), pushed open the Expo 2020 Dubai gates along with a group of ambitious students.

author

Anjana Sankar

Anjana Sankar is a UAE-based journalist chasing global stories of conflict, migration and human rights. She has reported from the frontlines of the wars in Yemen and Syria and has extensively written on the refugee crisis in Bangladesh, Iraq and Europe. From interviewing Daesh militants to embedding with the UAE army in Yemen, and covering earthquakes, floods, terrorist attacks and elections, she has come out scathe-free from the most dangerous conflict zones of the world. Riding on over 14 years of experience, Anjana currently is an Assistant Editor with Khaleej Times and leads the reporting team. She often speaks about women empowerment on her Facebook page that has 40,000 plus followers.




