Expo 2020 Dubai: Over 45 firms honoured for buying tickets for employees

The mega event presents numerous initiatives that will boost the economy.

More than 45 organisations have been honoured for gifting their employees and families with Expo 2020 tickets.

Semi-government, free zone and corporate organisations were among those recognised in a ceremony held at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira in Dubai. They include Expo 2020 partners like DP World, PepsiCo, SAP, UPS and Jacobs.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum — president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee — hailed how these companies had invested to ensure that their employees would experience the world’s greatest show.

“Expo 2020 is a catalyst for economic activity in the UAE and beyond, and will also be an unforgettable experience for millions of people. I am pleased to see that many organisations have recognised the once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that it will offer and I thank them for choosing to be part of our incredible journey,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, also attended the event.

Expo 2020 presents numerous initiatives that will galvanise the economy, building on the UAE’s reputation for facilitating business and trade, with world-class infrastructure, business-friendly regulatory frameworks and a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Among these is Thrive Together — a dedicated, business-focused programme offering a range of curated networking, knowledge-sharing and thought-leadership events.

Among the companies that have purchased Expo 2020 passes for their employees are: Al Naboodah Group Enterprises, Al Sahel Contracting, ALEC, BESIX Construct LLC, CEO Clubs Network, Chevron Al Khalij, Clyde & Co, Commercial Bank International, Commercial Bank of Dubai, DHL Express, Doka Gulf FZE, DP World, Dragon Oil Holdings, Driven Properties, du, Dubai Duty Free, Dubai Holding, Dubai Islamic Bank, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, Dubai South, Emirates Global Aluminium, Emirates Steel, Fine Hygienic Holding, Global Village, Henkel, Honeywell International Middle East, HSBC Bank Middle East, International Free Zone Authority Dubai, ITHRA Dubai, Jacobs, Khansaheb, KPMG Lower Gulf, Lafarge, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla, Nakheel, National Bank of Fujairah, Odoo Middle East DMCC, PepsiCo, PwC, Saipem Netherlands BV, SAP, Sharaf Group, Societe Generale, The First Group, UPS and Zegna.