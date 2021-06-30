Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Only onsite hotel at site opens for booking

Anjana Sankar /Dubai
anjana@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 30, 2021
Supplied photo

Room rate for a night starts at Dh1,000 plus.


The only onsite hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai is open for bookings, and a room for a night starts at Dh1,000 plus.

With just three months to the world exposition, the Rove Expo 2020 hotel is inviting guests to grab the ‘best seats in the house’ to the world’s greatest show.

Located adjacent to Al Wasl Plaza – the beating heart of the Expo – the hotel will open its doors on October 1, the same day when the Expo begins. All guests will get complimentary Expo tickets.

“Keeping you directly on the beat of the Expo pulse, find yourself at the epicentre in the main square for the perfect launchpad to 192 country pavilions, or as far as your feet will take you,” reads the hotel’s website.

Rove Expo 2020 features 312 king, twin and accessible rover rooms, as well as 19 suites.

Expo 2020 will be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 and is expected to attract millions of visitors from across the world.

The Expo has its own metro station, linking commuters to Dubai Marina, JBR beach, the Dubai Mall and beyond.

The hotels also boasts to have energy-efficient amenities in line with the sustainability theme of the Expo.

“You don’t get to be in the main square of the most environmentally friendly World Expos in history without upping your Earth-love ethos to match,” says the hotel.

“We’ve utilised the latest technologies in energy efficiency with increased solar panelling, whilst operating with the leading Artificial Intelligence in food waste solutions and so much more all in-line with our strong spirit of sustainability,” it added.

Rove Expo 2020 also has several dining and social outlets, a rooftop swimming pool and sundeck overlooking Al Wasl Plaza.

Anjana Sankar

Anjana Sankar is a UAE-based journalist chasing global stories of conflict, migration and human rights. She has reported from the frontlines of the wars in Yemen and Syria and has extensively written on the refugee crisis in Bangladesh, Iraq and Europe. From interviewing Daesh militants to embedding with the UAE army in Yemen, and covering earthquakes, floods, terrorist attacks and elections, she has come out scathe-free from the most dangerous conflict zones of the world. Riding on over 14 years of experience, Anjana currently is an Assistant Editor with Khaleej Times and leads the reporting team. She often speaks about women empowerment on her Facebook page that has 40,000 plus followers.




