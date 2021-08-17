Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Oman pavilion to draw inspiration from frankincense tree

Anjana Sankar /Dubai
anjana@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 17, 2021

Supplied photo

Supplied photo

Expo visitors to the Oman pavilion are in for an educational and recreational journey that pays tribute to the country’s natural heritage.

Organisers on Tuesday offered a first look at what’s in store inside the Oman pavilion, which drew inspiration from the frankincense tree — one of the most important natural treasures of Oman. Mohsin bin Khamis Al Balushi, Commissioner General of the Sultanate at Expo 2020 Dubai, said Oman will join the world in finding innovative solutions to meet the challenges facing humanity and to promote sustainable development.

Visitors to the pavilion will pass through five zones that illuminate how frankincense contributed to Omani advancements in transportation, knowledge, manufacturing, sustainability and exploration. The pavilion will also include a shop, in which more than 2,000 types of goods and products belonging to nearly 400 small and medium enterprises, including craftsmen, owners of productive families and rural women, will be displayed.

The eye-catching design of the pavilion is inspired by Boswellia sacra, the tree from which the precious resin is harvested. With an asymmetrical, flowing form that is reminiscent of the tree’s low, shade-giving branches, the structure appears to envelop and protect life. The design will highlight the leading role Oman played in the civilisations of the ancient world. The design also tells the history of Oman, the civilisational and human achievements of the country and its renewed renaissance and future aspirations under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Anjana Sankar is a UAE-based journalist chasing global stories of conflict, migration and human rights.




